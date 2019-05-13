FKA Twigs Brought Out ASAP Rocky To Perform ‘F*kk Sleep’ In New York

05.13.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

After a long hiatus, English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs is finally back. Last month, she shared the gorgeous and hypnotic “Cellophane,” her first new single in three years. Twigs has also been performing her first live shows in quite a while. She’s an incredible performer — her voice is stunning, and she packs her shows full of visuals marvels (she pole dances and swings a katana).

But lucky concertgoers in New York were treated to an especially notable performance. Over the weekend, Twigs played two shows at New York’s Park Avenue Armory as part of Red Bull Music Festival. At the Sunday show, Twigs brought out New York rap star ASAP Rocky. The pair performed their song “F*kk Sleep,” off Rocky’s 2018 album Testing.

As you can see from the fan-shot videos of the performance, Rocky and Twigs have a natural musical chemistry, and sound pretty amazing together. Rocky is a busy guy, but Twigs is heading back to New York (for Brooklyn’s AfroPunk Music Festival) soon, and it’d be great to have them onstage together again sometime.

Check out some fan-shot videos of the duo’s performance of “F*kk Sleep” below, and check out the rest of Twigs’ tour itinerary here.

TOPICS#ASAP Rocky
TAGSASAP ROCKYf*kk sleepFKA twigs
Listen To This

