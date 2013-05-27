Flicks: Memorial Weekend In Las Vegas & Miami (Diddy, Lil Wayne,Chris Brown & More)

Pictures of Hip Hop artists celebrating Memorial Weekend in Miami and Las Vegas.
Memorial Weekend…making the music you party too. #NothingWasTheSame #OVOxMannionCollabTee #NotInVegas #EverydayIsVegasAnyway-
Drake
Pictures of Hip Hop artists celebrating Memorial Weekend in Miami and Las Vegas.
Memorial Weekend…making the music you party too. #NothingWasTheSame #OVOxMannionCollabTee #NotInVegas #EverydayIsVegasAnyway-
Drake
Party on, party on all night n*gga…I liked that drake pic…
Makes me wanna listen to some “light up”…
…That Drake pictured just scared me…..and it should scare a lot of other niggas…Just tuck the rest of your year in.
Drake the smart one! Ain’t Diddy a lil too old to be partying this much? Fuck around and have a stroke or sumn
that’s why Drizzy be killing these dudes.
drake is sooooooo gay. nobody worried about them r&b albums he make
(YouTube)
Recently unearthed Magical Mystery Tour outtake: … (Swimmingly)
Nokia to unveil two new Windows Phone 8 handsets
Read more: [realtalkny.uproxx.com]