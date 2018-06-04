Catch Flying Lotus At The Hollywood Bowl This Month With Little Dragon And Badbadnotgood

06.04.18

The Hollywood Bowl has long been considered one of LA’s top venues for music, with performances from rock legends and jazz pioneers on the docket any given summer, so if there’s anywhere to catch the weirdly eclectic, experimental producer Flying Lotus’ exotic 3D experience live on stage, it’s there, at his upcoming June show with Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon in tow.

The producer promises to take concertgoers on a “pioneering 3D space-age voyage” alongside special guests, Badbadnotgood and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Given his penchant for creating unusual grooves and combining sounds for his often lo-fi, downtempo beats, the concert offers an opportunity to both chill out and enjoy a mood and get up and dance, thanks to Little Dragon and Badbadnotgood’s funk-inspired interpretations of pop and hip-hop.

FlyLo is one member of a burgeoning LA-based beat production scene that includes frequent collaborator Thundercat, among others, and has done production work for everyone from Erykah Badu to Kendrick Lamar over the course of his extensive career. He was even nominated for a pair of Grammys for his 2014 album, You’re Dead!, whose single “Never Catch Me,” garnered national acclaim. As his profile increased, he was tapped to score the Blade Runner 2049-accompanying anime short, Blade Runner 2022.

Tickets for the June 17 show are available here.

