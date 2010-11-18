Footage Of Allen Iverson Playing In Turkey

Some video of Allen Iverson’s debut in Turkey, he dropped 15 points.
that it?
you tellin me my man cant play in the NBA? fuck outta here
He did pretty good…forreal..he should still be in the NBA
Scoring 15 points in Turkey is like scoring -10 in the NBA
Embarrassing
still da best fuck da bullshit
@Hadeez …cosign!
I still don’t know how AI managed to get his career to this….he wasn’t an injure prone athlete….forget oden, he’s done…the league kept giving him chances because he’s young and a big man….
But let’s look at t-mac for instance….this guy is 30 and doesn’t contribute shit on the pistons..shit!!! u telling me AI can’t fill that spot..and contribute with at least 15-20 ppg…? FOH!…there’s nothing t-mac can do that AI hasn’t already done or done better.
Some ppl keep saying its a bad move to play in Turkey or that it’s embarrasing but from what i see it looks like he’s making basketball more popular in Europe..
Basketball is a great sport but it’s only huge in America, it’ll never be as huge as soccer is worldwide if ppl stay closed minded.
soccer’s the world’s biggest sport, litterally the whole world watches the soccer world cup, just imagine if every country on earth was competitive and into basketball, it would sure be good to see
Yeap.. really doe.. @Hi Hater! AND @SouthPaw
I guess teams are just too worried about Cap space.. to sign this guy.. I think he could have definitely went somewhere and contributed..
