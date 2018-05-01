Getty Image

Over the past couple days, Michelle Wolf has accomplished what few others have been able to recently: She got the internet to stop talking about Kanye West for a minute. Her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was either the greatest thing ever or absolutely despicable, depending on who you ask, but one thing it undisputedly was is attention-grabbing.

It’s drawn some sort of feedback from just about everybody, and now that includes Frank Ocean, who may have actually used his comment on Wolf to reference Kanye some more. In a post on his Tumblr page, Ocean wrote, “I like the way Michelle Wolf thinks,” followed by a smiley face emoji. Anybody who has been following the Kanye Twitter drama over the past couple weeks might suspect that Ocean’s phrasing of his Wolf praise is a reference to what Kanye wrote about conservative commentator Candace Owens: “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.”

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

So far, Ocean’s commentary on the current Kanye climate has been just as low-key as this: He previously took to his Tumblr page a few days ago and offered an even more sparsely worded bit of Kanye commentary, simply posting a screenshot of Kanye and Mike Myers, from the Hurricane Katrina fundraiser telethon in 2005 when he unexpectedly said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”