Getty Image

Frank Ocean has been very public with his interest in film: He interviewed Timothée Chalamet because he enjoyed Call Me By Your Name so much, he covered “Moon River” from the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s, and in the Chalamet interview, he expressed interest in recording a film score someday. Now he’s apparently taking steps to get more involved in the film world: As The Fader notes, Ocean is listed in the credits on the IMDb page of upcoming movie Ships Passing In The Night.

His character is referred to only as Kevin, and that’s about all we know at the moment. IMDb’s summary of the movie (directed by Los Angeles-based Korean-American director Michael Kang) reads:

“Brad Bang is one of the top male supermodels in the world. Grace Sol is a passionate but fragile actress. Despite their growing, troubled relationship, after a series of rehearsals and one fateful night, Grace falls for Brad, only to realize that despite needing each other, their love is forbidden.”

If you want to reach for some sort of connection between Ocean and anybody involved in the film, Bev Sheehan, who is in charge of casting for the movie, also provided voices and motion capture for Grand Theft Auto V, the game for which Ocean recently curated an in-game radio station playlist.