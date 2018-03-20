Getty Image

Update: It turns out that Frank Ocean doesn’t even have a Facebook page: A representative of Ocean tells Uproxx that the verified Frank Ocean Facebook page isn’t actually his own.

The original post is below.

—

Frank Ocean has a relatively inactive web presence, especially for a popular musician, but when he does decide to post something online, he usually does so on his Tumblr page. He doesn’t have a Twitter account, and the last post made to his Facebook page was in August 2013, when he wrote simply, “prince got me wanting to reactivate.” So it was definitely fishy, then, when a new update was posted on Ocean’s Facebook page yesterday.

Facebook

The post makes some big promises: “plenty of new frank ocean leaks coming soon,” it says, along with a link to a sketchy-looking website that claims to be selling leaked, unreleased audio of hip-hop songs for hundreds of dollars, with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as the only accepted payment methods. This appears to be the work of a somebody who gained unauthorized access to Ocean’s Facebook page, so of course, it’s unlikely that Ocean will be releasing new music for hundreds of dollars per song on a shady leak website.

That said, it does look like there might be some new music from Ocean this year. At the start of 2018, he posted a photo on his Tumblr page that seems to tease something new coming at some point soon, and he’s definitely been recording stuff, since he posted a cover of “Moon River,” from the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, on Valentine’s Day.