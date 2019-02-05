Frank Ocean Hints At New Music Coming Out Next Month

Getty Image

According to a post on his Tumblr page, the ever-enigmatic Frank Ocean could have new music coming next month. Ocean posted a cryptic, minimal message: “MARCH 1ST..SOLANA + KL + ANDRE. HERE FOR THE BEANS.” We’re guessing Solana is Solana Rowe (aka SZA) KL is Kendrick Lamar, and Andre is Ocean’s frequent collaborator Andre 3000.

New updates via Frank’s Tumblr! pic.twitter.com/VfsAtjOZem — Frank Ocean Info (@FRANKOCEANinfo) February 5, 2019

Speculation when it comes to Frank Ocean is fruitless, but SZA’s involvement hints that he might be preparing to release a full cover of her song “The Weekend,” which he shared a clip of on Instagram a few weeks ago. But, knowing Ocean, it could also be something completely different — or March 1 could come and go and we’ll still be wondering what Ocean, SZA, Lamar, and Andre 3000 were up to that day.

Ocean also posted another cryptic message: “? (2019) ? (2019) ? (2020).” This one could be hinting there might be two new projects or releases coming this year, and another next year.

Ocean’s last album, Blonde, was released alongside a visual project, Endless, in 2016. Last year, Ocean released a cover of the Breakfast At Tiffany’s classic “Moon River” and was featured on Travis Scott‘s song “Carousel.” In 2017, Ocean released a handful of standalone songs, including “Biking,” “Chanel,” “Provider,” and “Lens,” and launched the Beats 1 Radio show Blonded.