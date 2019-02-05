Frank Ocean Hints At New Music Coming Out Next Month

02.05.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

According to a post on his Tumblr page, the ever-enigmatic Frank Ocean could have new music coming next month. Ocean posted a cryptic, minimal message: “MARCH 1ST..SOLANA + KL + ANDRE. HERE FOR THE BEANS.” We’re guessing Solana is Solana Rowe (aka SZA) KL is Kendrick Lamar, and Andre is Ocean’s frequent collaborator Andre 3000.

Speculation when it comes to Frank Ocean is fruitless, but SZA’s involvement hints that he might be preparing to release a full cover of her song “The Weekend,” which he shared a clip of on Instagram a few weeks ago. But, knowing Ocean, it could also be something completely different — or March 1 could come and go and we’ll still be wondering what Ocean, SZA, Lamar, and Andre 3000 were up to that day.

Ocean also posted another cryptic message: “? (2019) ? (2019) ? (2020).” This one could be hinting there might be two new projects or releases coming this year, and another next year.

Ocean’s last album, Blonde, was released alongside a visual project, Endless, in 2016. Last year, Ocean released a cover of the Breakfast At Tiffany’s classic “Moon River” and was featured on Travis Scott‘s song “Carousel.” In 2017, Ocean released a handful of standalone songs, including “Biking,” “Chanel,” “Provider,” and “Lens,” and launched the Beats 1 Radio show Blonded.

