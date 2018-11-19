Frank Ocean Teases New Music On His Newly Public Instagram Account

Getty Image

Frank Ocean has famously kept to himself over the past couple years, opting to keep his private life private and stay quiet on social media unlike a lot of his contemporaries. However, he pulled back the curtain a little bit recently when, a few days ago, he made his private Instagram account public, allowing fans to explore over 300 posts he had made since May 2017. It turns out that his Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving: In a recent post on his story, Ocean teased a short bit of new music.

“🌪🌪🌪🌪” – blonded Instagram story update pic.twitter.com/xz0vEFnXWE — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 19, 2018

In the selfie-style video, Ocean’s face is partially covered by four whirlwind emojis as bobs his head in the eight-second clip. It’s hard to get a good feel for what the music playing in the background is like, but it’s definitely a hip-hop-style track.

It’s been a quiet year for Ocean, although he has shared some music in 2018. Aside from his rendition of “Moon River,” Ocean also appeared on “Brotha Man” and “Purity” from ASAP Rocky’s Testing album, and he also contributed vocals to “Carousel” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld, although there was apparently some tension behind the latter feature that has since been resolved.

Listen to the brief clip of new music above.