Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Blueface proves why he’s one of the fastest rising, most in-demand young talents in the rap game with a head-turning verse on French Montana‘s new single, “Slide.” Featuring a smooth chorus from fellow Bronx native Lil TJay, French gets into party mode on a fast-paced, neck breaker of a beat that abruptly switches in the middle for a homage to west coast classic, “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.” The content is pretty straightforward: French wants you to know that he does not love women and isn’t playing around with these haters either.

However, the highlight of the song is when Blueface drops in for an atomic bomb of a verse, sprinkling over-the-top ad-libs and punchlines throughout his feature, from boasting that he has “Tommy guns on me like a Hilfiger,” to threatening that anyone who “reach for my piece is like opening your eyes in Bird Box.” His controversial, off-kilter flow remains intact along with all the charisma that has made his songs like “Thotiana” and “Bleed It” into streaming hits and turned him into a bonafide star.

French Montana, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his next album after 2017’s Jungle Rules, which featured the smash single, “Unforgettable” with Swae Lee. “Slide” proves he’s still got his hitmaker’s touch and excellent taste in collaborative partners.