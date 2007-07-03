FunkMaster Flex Interviews Mr. Ay Bay Bay, Hurricane

I know most of you guys are wondering how in the hell he got signed, but he did and yes his song is getting constant play.
Granny I am fist…..
MAN FUCK HURRICANE CHRIS I COULD RAP BETTA THAT THIS MUTHAFUCKA, DANM SUMONE PLEASE HELP HIP HOP (CASSIDY)
He got signed because we are in the age of ringtones,
Hip HOp is dead….
Y cant we all get rich?
yall are DUMMIES if u think hip hop is dead.
TURN OFF YOUR RADIOS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
go pick up some sean p, lupe, saigon, dblock, cassidy, ….
the list goes on and on……..
Man Fuck this dude. I dont usually hate on people but this dude is straight bullshitin.
“The age of ringtones” – Man gerold my nigga thats some bullshit comin from you. Watch yourself. I also hate dude but dont blame hip-hop for a dew peoples mistakes.
This shit gotta be a joke. What da fuck is america comin to wit this bullshit.
I would just be happy if these dudes had their own genre of music called “ringtone music” or even “snap music”. But dont call this shit a new age of HIP-HOP cuz its embarrasing.
Seriously, when Uncle Luke was poppin and there were songs like Tootsie Roll and Shake what ya mama gave ya…they called it booty music, cuz thats what it was..And people could respect it for what it was.
But when you call this”hip-hop”, its like a slap in the face to the people like T.I., Pac, Big, Jay-Z, Outkast and others how took out time to perfect the craft.
Ezee-t wrote on July 3rd, 2007 at 2:21 pm
Man Fuck this dude. I dont usually hate on people but this dude is straight bullshitin.
MY BROTHER I AM NOT YOUR “NIGGA”. THAT STATEMENT INDICATE WHY YOU ENJOY THIS CRAP. ENUFF SAID…
GRANNY IMAGE HOW YOUR MAMA GOT CALLED THE N WORD FOR THESE YUNGGING TO SPEW IT WITHOUT ANY THOUGHT…
GRANNY PRAY FOR THEM FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
I agree wit this dude completely…
I felt like punchin’ Flex in his mouth for applaudin’ this retarded nigga
I’ll give him 2 to 3 more months. You already see Shop Boyz and Huey startin to fade away, A Bay Bay iz takin ova, then itz gone be a next nigga that takes it from him, and so on and so on.
FUCKIN GARBAGE!!!! So sad to see this kind of shit in Hip-Hop!
Hurricane Chris says “Wheres my ringtone check nigga”.
im not even gonna waste my time and watch this vid all i gotta say is dis nigga is officially the worst rapper in the history of hip hop, if u battled John Cena he’d ether u
i can tell he’s real illiterate… i hope he has a trustworthy manager and accountant.. did he finish school?.. or how would he say it… SKOO? … haha .. but dude do got his own style and flow.. not bad at all … “my car sit up so high a midget walked under it” AYBAYBAY
this is a waste of airtime and its a shame this shit was posted
i hate to be soundin like a hater but this ay bay bay dude is trash, let the fuckin riot squad come up on flex or bmf some real niggas………
#8 COSIGN REALTALK
So what can I learn from a Dude like Hurricane… AY BAY BAY? HE BETTER INVEST IN A COLLEGE EDUCATION AND NOT THE JEWLERY HE WILL PAWN IN A YEAR…AY BAY BAY
ay bay bay
let it play
that’s my song turn it up…What?
SHUT IT DOWN
51% + 51% = 101%???????????????? he is stupid listen at 6:02
^^^^^^^^^^^^ I THINK YOU AND CHRIS IS STUPID BECAUSE HE SAYS, 51 50… NOT 51 51 RETARD,,, ANYWAYS HURRICANE BITCH SAYS HES REAL… MY ASSS NIGGA U WACK,,, GO READ A BIBLE AND PREACH HOMIE…….. AY BAY BAY
now all of us from NY can clown on the southerners….just like they did when that aunt jackie shit came out
I’ma rapper… and it seems real easy to get a record deal, but STILL i haven’t gotten one
cosign # 15 i really wasnt going to comment but this dude sounds like he has never even opened a book in his life
Hip hop is really diying this dude is wack as fuck
They need to make another genre for southern hip hop or something
Stop Blaming the south for the decline of Hip Hop remind me where Mims is from ……
lmao @ them laughing @ dis clown in da background priceless
This is not hip hop or rap, its trash, the video is a disgrace for all black people real talk, waitin for that kanye right now.
LOL @ #29…. this is buffoonery…
boooooooo this ish is wack son!!1
At #28 thats just one person were all ashamed of(trust me) but the south is the main filter that keeps spawning wack rap like this
i’m a music store owner in texas and this would never be sold or played in my store. don’t let this bullshit music that has been coming out let you classify all southern music. if people quit buying this shit it would die out.
THIS IS AWFUL KANYE/COMMON PLEASE SAVE US!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HE RAPPED FOR TEN YEARS AND THIS IS WAT IT SOUNDS LIKE !!!! LOLLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
it sound like he was gittin smart wit flex in the beginin..started mockin this nigga lol
But when you call this”hip-hop”, its like a slap in the face to the people like T.I., Pac, Big, Jay-Z, Outkast and others how took out time to perfect the craft.
T.I.????????????????????
a part of the problem is a lotta yall dont know what hip hop is. T.I. is trap music, not hip hop
a lotta y’all need to spend some time in the places where these people come from so you can understand. Every one doesn’t operate the same as where you come from. A lotta people were hatin on the west coast stuff at 1st then some how it was all the rave! To me it seems like people from New York feel like they own the music which they don’t…
This type of music needs to be given its own genre. This is NOT HIP HOP.
the own genre it should be given is called buffoonery….
LOL @ #42
Looks to me like Flex is not taking this Clown seriously. Hurricane might have to sell that jewelry one day soon.
lol them aint blue diamonds they rhinestones.
they 35 at the flea market y he lie like that??
and flex was like “blue diamonds??”
lol. god the ringtone rappers
Hate on the south , idc , but just know that Houston, Texas is making quality shit , and then i’m talking bout Chamillionaire, lil’ flip etc all dem houston, texas boyz , and Three Six mafia 2
People need to chill…….Why it gotta be called hate if someone doesn’t like something…..Someone likes this kid obviously, since the radio is getting request for his record…
but, I dont like this bullshit Ah Bay Bay shit….so when shit come on radio…I turn the shit to another station….Period….haha
wow. what record company is he signed to so we can know who is going to have the most disappointing album sales. Not only is the music awful, so it are the stage names.
#28…. Mims? If my memory serves my correctly he is just as wack as ay bay bay. In fact if I had a plastic back full of dog shit, I would not trade it for either of this records. They should all get lynched.
Ay bay bay
