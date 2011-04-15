Funny Or Die: Shadows with Nas

Nas makes a guest appearance on, “Funny Or Die.”
lol i guess.. fuck was that about?
THAT WAS THE FUNNIEST ONE EVER…… <_<
Wow, never knew God’s Son had a sense of humor.
LOL Uncle Tom Reid release that Lost Tapes 2 faggot!
hahah That was kinda funny. Was having a hard time seeing Nas making jokes. He seem so serious all the time.
nas is the GOAT in everything! LONG LIVE NASTY NAS THE GREATEST MC EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nas was funny in this skit!
lls wow. nas was funny n all he did was talk with a poker face the whole time. FUNNY OR DIE BIAAAATCH
knock knock ..who’s there? ..it’s no joke man , I’m just tryna buy time to charge my phone..LMAOOOOOOO! that had me rollin.
OMG! Nas has such a great personality, I wish he would show it more! That was kind of creepy, so it made it funny.
lame…
nas lost.
nas got the personality of a doorknob, but this shit was funny
LMAOOOOOOOOOO I was laughing so fucking hard bc we all know how he is & the most you would get outta him is a grin or smile………..which made it fucking hilarious
this is funny
lolol maddd funnyy
