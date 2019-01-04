Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a 2017 that saw him pump out two number one albums in successive weeks and collaborate on a mixtape with Young Thug, Future rolled into 2018 with similar steam. In June, he served as Executive Producer of the soundtrack for the Director X blaxploitation reboot Superfly and appeared on over half of the album’s 23 tracks. The following month, he released the second installation of his Beastmode mixtape series with Zaytoven. Finally, Hendrix closed out the year with October’s Wrld On Drugs, his well-received collaborative mixtape with Chicago, emo-rap upstart Juice Wrld.

Just three days into 2019, Atlanta’s prolific Patron Saint of Pharmaceuticals is showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, Future released a music video for his new single, “Crushed Up.” The three-minute clip is a winter-wonderland-themed ode to the Atlanta rapper’s favorite accouterment — his diamonds. The video opens on a young boy sitting in a shabbily furnished room. The boy reaches for a snow globe, shakes it, and suddenly we are swept away into Future’s icy world. It’s a mansion littered with stripper poles, veiled ballerinas, and jewelers inspecting a thick diamond-encrusted Cuban link chains. It’s as if we’ve wandered into some sort of Magic City/Narnia crossover episode.

