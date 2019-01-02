Getty Image

It appears Future has no intentions of slowing down his prolific level of new music production with the fresh start provided by the calendar change, starting off the new year with a new song featuring French Montana, “NASA.” Built over a simmering, DJ Esco-produced sample of Ginuwine’s “Pony,” the slow-burning track finds the raspy-voiced crooners doing what they do best — flexing and promising future flexes to come. Check it out below.

“NASA” continues Future’s favored practice of referencing space, space travel, and astronomy, which is a sure sign for his fans that the music he’s cooking up for 2018 will likely maintain the same level of consistency they’ve come to expect from him. That consistency remains impressive, considering his further commitment to releasing new music like a madman; in 2018 alone, he released Beast Mode 2, the sequel to his breakthrough 2015 mixtape with Zaytoven, Wrld On Drugs, a collaborative mixtape with his heir apparent, rising Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, and the soundtrack to Superfly, on which he featured on 80 percent of the songs.

Of course, with so many major artists releasing music at a faster clip than ever before, it remains to be seen whether Future will continue to outpace the competition or get lost in the endless wave of new content. One thing is for certain: He’s not giving fans a chance to miss him, keeping the new music coming just a quickly as ever.