Two of rap’s biggest acts, Future and Meek Mill, announced today that they are going on a summer tour that promises to be truly legendary. According to a Billboard exclusive, Future and Meek Mill will co-headline the Legendary Nights Tour starting August 28 and running through October 5. To truly hammer home the “legendary” theme of the tour, they’re bringing along a star-studded group of supporting acts, including DJ Mustard, Megan Thee Stallion, and YG. The tour will start in St. Louis, Missouri and conclude in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

08/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/1 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/3 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/4 — Cleveland, OH @Blossom Music Center

09/6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

09/8 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/10 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/11 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

09/14 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/17 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/20 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

09/23 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/24 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

09/29 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/1 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

