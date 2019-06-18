Two of rap’s biggest acts, Future and Meek Mill, announced today that they are going on a summer tour that promises to be truly legendary. According to a Billboard exclusive, Future and Meek Mill will co-headline the Legendary Nights Tour starting August 28 and running through October 5. To truly hammer home the “legendary” theme of the tour, they’re bringing along a star-studded group of supporting acts, including DJ Mustard, Megan Thee Stallion, and YG. The tour will start in St. Louis, Missouri and conclude in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
08/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/1 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/3 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/4 — Cleveland, OH @Blossom Music Center
09/6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
09/8 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/10 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/11 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
09/14 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/17 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/20 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
09/23 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/24 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
09/29 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/1 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.