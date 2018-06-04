Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Director X’s modern-day, Atlanta-based remake of Blaxploitation classic Superfly is headed to theaters next Wednesday, June 13, and music director Future has perfectly timed the release of his lead single from the film’s soundtrack, “No Shame,” to start the week. Featuring fellow gravel-voiced crooner PartyNextDoor of Drake’s OVO Sound label, the song finds the pair waxing philosophical about their two favorite things: Women and money.

The video features scenes from the film alongside clips of Future and Party performing while sitting on Superfly’s classic, blacked-out 1971 Cadillac Eldorado. The film’s stars, Trevor Jackson, Lex Scott Davis, and Andrea Londo, also appear in scenes mugging for the camera and getting cozy like their film counterparts.

Future also revealed the tracklist for the soundtrack on Friday, June 1, ensuring maximum buzz for the album’s release this Friday, June 8. Of the 13 tracks listed, Future appears on 11, along with guest stars 21 Savage, H.E.R., Khalid, Lil Wayne, Miguel, and Young Thug.

The Superfly soundtrack releases June 8, with the film following on June 13. The tracklist can be found below.

1. “If You Want It” – Sleepy Brown Feat. Scar

2. “What’s Up With That” – Future Feat. 21 Savage

3. “No Shame” – Future Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. “Walk On Minks” – Future

5. “Tie My Shoes” – Future Feat. Young Thug

6. “Stains” – Future

7. “Show My Chain Some Love” – Future Feat. Young Thug

8. “R.A.N.” – Miguel

9. “This Way” – Khalid & H.E.R.

10. “Bag” – Future Feat. Yung Bans

11. “Drive Itself” – Future Feat. Lil Wayne

12. “Money Train” – Future Feat. Young Thug & Gunna

13. ” Nowhere” – Future