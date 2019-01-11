Getty Image

Future’s highly anticipated, new documentary that we first reported on last week has finally arrived. After preview screenings in New York and Los Angeles this past week, The Wizrd premiered on Apple Music on Friday (January 11). A work, nearly seven years in the making, the documentary captures many of the major milestones in the Atlanta rapper’s decade-long rise from regional favorite to international superstar.

A particularly interesting moment in the film occurs around the halfway mark. It’s a sequence that shows never-before-seen studio footage of Future and Drake working on their acclaimed, 2015, collaborative commercial mixtape What A Time To Be Alive. In the scene, Drake, Future, and Future’s longtime collaborator DJ Esco can be seen listening back to a take of Drake performing his verse on “Digital Dash.” Some fans were keen enough to notice a whiteboard in the background of the scene that appears to show an alternate tracklist for the mixtape. The list features titles like “Do Me Dirty (Interlude),” “Paris Morton Music 3.” and “Chain Cost A House,” which (with the exception of the latter song) many suspect are just working titles for tracks that ended up on the project.

Future’s seventh studio album The Wizrd will arrive next Friday, January 18. Until then, you can check out the music video for its lead single, “Crushed Up.”