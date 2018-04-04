Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Videogod helps turn Future and Young Thug’s suburban dreams into a haunting, Gothic reality in their video for “Group Home” from last year’s joint effort, Super Slimey.

After their “All The Smoke” video’s harrowing realism, Future and Thug change direction for their eerie new clip. “Group Home” finds the Atlanta trap star duo taking over a Stepford-esque mansion and terrorizing the residents with Edgar Allan Poe-inspired imagery of eviscerated deer and creepy telepathic children. For their solo performance scenes, Future rhymes amid a plethora of trash-bagged, suspiciously human-shaped objects hanging from the ceiling, while Thug opts to spit his verse surrounded by light bars and porcelain doll models. Thug also seems to be flying a woman like a kite on an electric string, just in case things weren’t weird enough for you.

The pair’s producer Southside called Super Slimey “just a teaser” of what the two prolific trap rappers have in store, and was just one of many collaborative albums to drop last year, including Without Warning, which found 21 Savage and Offset trading bars over Metro Boomin beats, and Huncho Jack, Quavo and Travis Scott’s melodic, late-year effort. The trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in 2018, as Gucci Mane, Migos, and Lil Yachty recently teased their own joint album, Glacier Boyz, dropping next week. At the rate things are going, we will probably have a joint album with every Atlanta rapper on every song by Christmas — let’s keep our fingers crossed, one way or the other.