G-Eazy Raises A Glass To His Favorite Bourbon In ‘My Next Fix’

Stillhouse

Everyone has their go-to drink; the one you either order at the beginning of the night to get things going, or at the end of the evening for a nice capper. For G-Eazy, it’s has to be Stillhouse whiskey, and in celebration of their new black bourbon, the Bay Area rapper has put together a track to celebrate. Titled “My Next Fix,” G-Eazy’s latest pays homage to falling in love, the trappings of fame, and of course, the allure of a fine drink.

“I take a sip another sip, repeat / Continue on until I’m finished with this whiskey neat / I write a hitlist, take em’ down until the list complete / I get obsessed with every single gorgeous chick I meet (yeah, uh) / My liquor is the color brown / Nothin’ in my life is ever watered down.

For G-Eazy, who ;ast summer became the co-creative director at Stillhouse, the song was a no-brainer. “It just made sense,” he said. “Whiskey and music have a long-standing relationship. They go together well.” Of the song in particular he added that, “It has this vibe and energy- similar to the feeling I get when sipping on our Black Bourbon. It’s smooth, dark, different and unexpected.”

If you want to catch the full song, you can catch the exclusive download available through a 10-digit serial number found on the side of 750mL cans of Stillhouse Black Bourbon. Check out the preview of the track here.