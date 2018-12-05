Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Georgia Anne Muldrow has long displayed a gift for bringing unapologetic, modern sensuality to trademark, soulful grooves. In her latest video for “Overload,” from the album of the same name, she does it again, professing an all-encompassing love through the metaphor of feeling overwhelmed by the strength of her passion.

In the simple, straightforward video, directed by Capricorn Clark, Georgia performs her song while being interviewed by inquisitive journalists. There’s also a more directly performance-based sequence which reflects the singer’s magnetic live charm, placing her centerstage with a spotlight and a mic. The video ends with an ambiguous car breakdown, possibly foreshadowing a similar end to the romance detailed in the lyrics.

The interview scene is designed as an homage to Aretha Franklin, according to Clark, who revealed his inspirations in the press release for the video: “Aretha Franklin kept coming to mind, and an image of her in her dressing room kept coming back to me, so I built a world around that. Georgia is a huge being. She emotes this light, but she isn’t aiming for the spotlight, so I had to bring the light to her.”

Georgia is set to perform in London with her band, The Righteous, and the rest of her label, Brainfeeder, including Flying Lotus, Ross from Friends, and Thundercat, December 15 at the Brainfeeder X show at Brixton Academy.

Overload, the album, is out now via Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder.