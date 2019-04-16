Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today is April 16, which means that just on the horizon is April 20. To a certain contingent of the population, the day is better known as 4/20, a day where marijuana is celebrated proudly, and to mark the occasion, Netflix is releasing Grass Is Greener, a documentary about American weed culture. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix has shared a trailer for the film, and it features Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike, among other noted music figures.

Snoop pops up in the trailer, saying, “The era before me was on PCP, heroin… my mission was to get everybody hooked on chronic, you know what I’m saying?!” There’s also a voiceover from Killer Mike, who talks about lawmakers’ historical opposition to marijuana, saying, “There is something to the fact that we the public [are] not pushing them to do the right thing. We have sat around too long.”

The video description for the trailer reads, “It lit up jazz and hip-hop — and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America’s complicated relationship with weed. Hip-hop legend Fab 5 Freddy directs and narrates this documentary featuring Snoop Dogg, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, and more.”

Killer Mike has been all over Netflix lately: January marked the premiere of his Netflix documentary series Trigger Warning With Killer Mike, in which he explores issues affecting the black community, like drugs, gangs, and more.

Watch the trailer for Grass Is Greener above.