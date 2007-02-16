Grown Ass Man Bodies A Little Kid, Damn People Are Crazy

damn that ni99a was airborne
get that kid a parachute….
on my momma, I would murk that dude on the spot….
that little boy was stylin on him and dude got upset
oh shit that was some WWF tag team match up shit…. knock the opponent off b4 the 3 count… lmao
LOL @ AVOH
That dude went airborn.
wat a disgrace
It’s finally good 2 C a white moefoe do some stupid a!$ s*%!. Since they say blacks do all the stupid s*%!.
There is nothing more scary and ignorant than a white man’s rage! They are ruthless when they are angry.
The media portrays black men as angry and dangerous. But we know where the REAL DANGER lies.
What a CRAZY FUCKA!
that bamma was crazy.
nothing worse than a crazy strong cockdiesel muthafucka.
^^^^#9 u from the dc area like shit son
lol if that was my son getting thrown, someone wld be getting knocked out especially if that mother fucker started walkin towards me
damn that ni99a was airborne
get that kid a parachute….
on my momma, I would murk that dude on the spot….
that little boy was stylin on him and dude got upset
oh shit that was some WWF tag team match up shit…. knock the opponent off b4 the 3 count… lmao
LOL @ AVOH
That dude went airborn.
wat a disgrace
It’s finally good 2 C a white moefoe do some stupid a!$ s*%!. Since they say blacks do all the stupid s*%!.
There is nothing more scary and ignorant than a white man’s rage! They are ruthless when they are angry.
The media portrays black men as angry and dangerous. But we know where the REAL DANGER lies.
What a CRAZY FUCKA!
that bamma was crazy.
nothing worse than a crazy strong cockdiesel muthafucka.
^^^^#9 u from the dc area like shit son
lol if that was my son getting thrown, someone wld be getting knocked out especially if that mother fucker started walkin towards me