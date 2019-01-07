Getty Image / UPROXX Studios

Who is Gucci Gang? As we learned on the day the group was teased as a part of the upcoming Coachella 2019 lineup, it’s a hip-hop trio consisting of trap rappers Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp. Not a typo.

But how do these three personalities fit together? What made them decide that now was the time to debut their group and why are they debuting it at Coachella? Does this mean an album is on the way? It seems that in clearing one question, several more cropped up in its place.

When the group’s name first appeared on the Coachella flyer, fans reasonably wondered who the title referred to. While Gucci Mane is a well-established star with a profile attractive to a big name festival like Coachella, there was no indication from the Atlanta trap rap godfather that he’d decided to change his name.

Yet, there was his photo on the festival’s website when curious fans clicked the artist profile link for Gucci Gang. Understandably, some fans were confused, assuming that the festival’s organizers had made a typo on the flyer due to a Freudian slip. After all, Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” has been inescapable in the year and a half since its debut on Soundcloud made him a household name.

However, within hours after the initial announcement, the site had been updated to include photos of all three rappers. Oddly enough, the only member of the trio to confirm the supergroup’s existence via social media was Smokepurpp, who excitedly tweeted the flyer with the caption, “GUCCI GANG AT COACHELLA … we f*cking sh*t up !!”

Meanwhile, Gucci neglected to tweet anything about the group, although he did send one message advising followers to “Surround yourself with good people,” while Pump opted to tweet nothing for the entire day. None of the three artists specifically explained how or why the group came together, but there are plenty of scattered news items from the previous year to allow speculation.