Gucci Mane once had a DJ Drama mixtape called The Movie, but now he’s about to hit the big screen for real. Variety reports that Paramount Players and Imagine are working together on a biopic of the Atlanta icon, which is based on his autobiography. The studio recently acquired the rights to the book, and tabbed Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins to produce the film. Gucci will co-executive produce the film along with Todd Moscowitz.

Gucci Mane’s autobiography was a compelling look at one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. He chronicled his comeup from a youth in Alabama to a rap superstar. The book covered all of his highs and lows and was so well-regarded that it made him a New York Times best-selling author.

Paramount Players was launched last June, and is already looking to make a splash as a subsidiary of Paramount Pictures. A Gucci Mane biopic should likely repeat the success of 2016’s Straight Outta Compton. Gucci’s presence will help the movie stay accurate to his life story, from his humble beginnings in Alabama all the way to now. He’s achieved a lot since being released from prison in 2016, and is a personal testament to the good things that can occur once people put their well-being and passions first. News on who will star in the film or when it will be released is forthcoming.