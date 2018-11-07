Getty Image

Gucci Mane, who was once one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop, hasn’t slowed down a lick after his release from prison early last year. Its seems that despite becoming a married man, bestselling author, and a rap mentor of sorts to a new generation of rappers following in his trap-tried footsteps, he’s still never going to space out his musical releases to give himself a little more room to breathe. Last year’s Mr. Davis got a quick-hitter follow-up in the form of El Gato: The Human Glacier, and though he already dropped Droptopwop earlier this year, he’s already back with another release to close out 2018, Evil Genius.

Fronted by the silky smooth single “Wake Up In The Sky” featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, Evil Genius‘ tracklist also features 21 Savage, Lil Skies, and Quavo, as revealed by the handwritten copy of the list Gucci shared via Instagram. It also features the return of Glacier Boyz, the rumored group collaboration between Gucci, Migos, and Lil Yachty, on the single “Solitaire,” as well as production from Metro Boomin, Southside, and Murda Beatz.

According to the press release for Evil Genius, Gucci will be touring alongside Smokepurpp when the album drops on December 7, hitting stops in Brooklyn, DC, LA, Denver, Salt Lake City, Tucson, Seattle, San Francisco, and his native Atlanta on the Unusual Suspects Tour.