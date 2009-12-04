Gucci Mane – Lemonade

The State vs. Radric Davis in stores Decemburrrrrrr 8th!!
What???
Lemonade isn’t even that bright of a yellow
CLASSIC…
if(array[3]=!7)
OFFICIALLY! RADRIC DAVIS BECAME FAMOUS AFTER THE FACT!!!!
why would you do this? this is dumb. does he sit back and think about what hes doing or what hes saying. this looks like a SNL parody of a stereotypical rap video
This looks like something white people would do to make fun of our culture and music videos…
smh…
this is shit…………this isn’t hip hop at all
gucci only made two hot songz that banged really in the whole US. and their practically the same. that GT car looks fresh tho it old probly…… a 98 or a rental.
anyway… his rep is up in the air tho…. shuda copped the S Class yall niggas sound salty…
the state vs radric davis i expect alot from such as album., even though yall could careless. lets hope gucci bon, dnt turn a has been.
his whole shit is mismatched. watch it gucci <_<….
your grill…. has shit in it
THIS RAPPER IS TRASH!!! I DONT WHY JEEZY SQUASHED THE BEEF WITH THIS CLOWN!! EVRYBODYS BETTER THAN YOU!! EVEN THE WACKEST RAPPERS! SOULJA BOY, RICKY MARTIN, ETC!!
I RATHER HERE ANYBODY THAN THIS COUNTRY FRIED CHITLIN BOJANGLES IN THE FACE ASS NIGGA!!!
BIRDMAN > GUCCI MANE
YUNG BERG > GUCCI MANE
MC HAMMER > GUCCI MANE
MILLIE VINILLI > GUCCI MANE
VANILLA ICE GREATEST HITS > GUCCI MANE
ETC!!!!
EVERYBODY BETTER THAN YOU SO JUST STOP MAKING MUSIC!!!!!!!
rell.
This shit is so terrible. Tired of Gucci with his 3rd grade intelligence wasting sick beats.
I PUT THIS ON EVERYTHING !!! THIS NIGGA GUCCI HAS AUTISM, I SWEAR MAN, I AINT EVEN LYING, I’M NOT EVEN TRYING TO DISS NIGGA OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT ! HE HAS SOME KIND OF DISORDER BECAUSE HE DOENS’T TALK OR ORCHESTRATE HIMSELF IN A NORMAL WAY AT ALL. on da real.
Survey says………..(DRUMROLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL) Gucci’s a retard, Jeezy didn’t even wanna squash the beef.
beat is ok but burr sounds so funny ahahaha and gucci mane ur a one funny fella
noise poisoning!!!!
cant wait for this nigga to CATCH A BRICK!!! then all his buzz gon D-I-S-A-P-P-E-A-R
3 MO DAY, CUH!! :D
Hating ass niggas! The song isn’t even THAT bad.
Verses are great, but that chorus is tragic..
Its a sad day…. I actually like this song… I need a drink now.
BUUUURRRRRRR!
I didn’t understand a word comming out of his mouth. This guy is the worst.
J.
Gucci go in. Saying anything otherwise is hating. The A love Gucci.
How You Cant Say Gucci Ripped This??? This Nigga Keep It Pumping For The South The Nigga Is Getting Harder As Time Goes By
LOL, Saying anything otherwise is hating? NO, its called oppinion. Gucci is wack, he did not go in, and never will. You can’t understand shit he says. Can you name one nice line off his shit that shows talent? NO.
Lol. U Prolly Listen Charles Hamilton.
@24
agreed, hes fuckin’ mumbling you can’t understand what the fuck hes saying.
this nigga wack but the song is kinda catchy
if u hating on this song and u dont even like gucci then y did u even waste yo time listening to it. uit all the hating. if u dont like him fine u dont have to listen. but dont waste ur time if already think its gonna b bad.
Gucci Mane cant lip sync in his videos for shit. Good song, though, except he just made another song called “H20.” What beverage is next for him?
GUCCI MANE BEEN DOIN HIS SHIT IN ATLANTA BEFORE YALL FUCK NIGGAZ BEEN HATIN ON HIM. THE HATE THAT YALL GIVE HIM IS JUST GIVIN HIM MORE PROMOTION. HE WILL CONTINUE TO BE ONE OF THE BEST EVEN WHEN THE PUSSY ASS INDUSTRY STOPS FUCKIN WIT HIM. AND IF YALL HATE HIM SO MUCH, WHY DO YALL FUCK BOYS WASTE UR TIME BY WATCHIN HIS VIDEOS AND LISTENIN TO HIS SONGS??? IT JUST DOESNT ADD UP. TELL UR FAVORITE PUSSY ASS ARTISTS TO STEP THIER FUCKIN GAME UP SO THEY CAN BE ON HIS LEVEL. AND IM THE TRILLEST NEW YORKER! BURRR!! BURRR!!! BURRRR!!!
GUCCI!!! lol dude been killin it, song is dope and goes hard in the whip. U niggas on here hate on anything successful..smh
And for those who “cant understand what he’s saying”…maybe cuz your NOT REALLY LISTENING!! lol yall hated it before you played it. good track
LOL, love how the Gucci cock-blowers always come to defend him. Hating is not stating your opinion on a blog. I at least give his shit a listen before I put in my 2 cents on it and hope that he might actually spit something that I feel, which usually is not the case. I honestly cant stand him, but I do bump like 4 of songs(Black Tee,Triple G, Everybody Know Me, Fuck You Pay Me). So, NO, its not wasting my time. Thank you, nice try.
dis song bumping man! dont be dissin Gucci like dat. sum parts dont make sense but da beat fly. so ya!
