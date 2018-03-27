Getty Image

Gucci Mane has made a lot of money in the the past three years. Forbes says he made $5 million in the first 12 months he came home from his last prison sentence – and that doesn’t even count the alleged $2 million that his wife flipped for him into $6,000,000. When you combine a bankroll like that with the influence he has over Atlanta hip-hop, then you get Million Dollar Manesque exploits like asking Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan to get back on speaking terms, reunite as Rich Gang and do a mixtape in your studio.

I got a million cash for @RichHomieQuan and @youngthug to do one mixtape at the brand new #PolarBearStudios #NoCap 12songs from stratch! #NoCap brrr!!! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) March 26, 2018

U no I’m the nigga got u together wen u came home kid… I’m strait 4life https://t.co/jgidiKbyg3 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) March 26, 2018

Gucci laid down the gauntlet this evening to both Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, who just released his long-awaited Rich As In Spirit album. Now Gucci’s trying to make him Rich as in paid. Thug and Quan made well-regarded music in the early-to-mid 2010s as Rich Gang, but seemingly fell out and haven’t recorded together in years. The ATLiens had exceptional chemistry, which wasn’t lost on Gucci Mane, hence his offer.

Young Thug has already replied to Gucci, saying he’s “strait 4life.” Who knows if he means he’s straight on the check, straight on dealing with Quan — or both. Quan hasn’t replied yet, but time will tell if Thug nipped the offer in the bud in just an hour.