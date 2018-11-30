Getty Image

Gucci Mane is gearing up for the release of his first album of 2018, Evil Genius, and so far, the run-up has included the hilarious video for “Wake Up In The Sky” with Kodak Black and Bruno Mars and the fiery one for “I’m Not Goin’” with Kevin Gates. Now, with just a week to go before its December 7 release date, the trap rap pioneer has released yet another collaboration with one of his many, many successors in the style, “Bipolar,” featuring Quavo of Migos. Check it out below.

The beat, composed by Deko, Smash David, and OG Parker comes right out of a psychological thriller — like with creepy a music box or those spooky dolls — and Gucci leans into the effect with his lyrics, which aren’t so much about mental disorder as they are how crazy his jewelry and car collections are. “I’m talking to my shrink and I’m draped in a mink,” he jokes, which is about as close as he gets to actually addressing the real illness in the verse. Quavo drops in for a signature, sing-song-y verse full of flexes and threats, including a pretty amusing silencer impression.

Gucci Mane’s Evil Genius is, of course, due December 7 via Atlantic and GUWOP Enterprises.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.