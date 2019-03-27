Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Much has been made of the rapper Gunna‘s style. The Drip or Drown 2 rapper is the undisputed “Drip King” of rap game right now. His idiosyncratic and intrepid fashion sense has been applauded by everyone from his rap peers to the hallowed menswear halls of GQ. Relatively speaking, not enough attention has been given to the 25-year-old’s impeccable work ethic. For much of the last year, it has felt like you can’t so much as open your Spotify app without encountering a new song with Gunna’s voice on it. If there’s anything the Atlanta rapper loves more than his clothes, it’s making music.

Gunna’s workhorse tendencies were on full display Monday night during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rapper couldn’t even bring himself to leave the studio to perform a rendition of his song “Big Shot” for the studio audience. Gunna begins the song seated on a couch, wearing an immaculate dual-colored sequin jacket. As the song progresses, he rises and paces across the stage and we discover that there is an entire recording studio mixing console stationed in the background. Even when Gunna’s working, he’s also working.

Gunna is continuing to do as Gunna does: get fire outfits off, promote his latest project, and pop up on everyone else’s. His latest appearance was on LilGotIt’s Crazy But It’s True.