Getty Image

Gunna is one of the hottest rappers out there right now thanks to his new album Drip Or Drown 2, and now, his run of success continues: It was just announced that he, alongside Metro Boomin, will be headlining an upcoming Spotify RapCaviar Live show, at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5. The lineup is actually pretty stacked beyond those two as well, since Blueface, Roddy Ricch, and YBN Cordae will also be performing.

Things have been great for Gunna lately. Drip Or Drown 2 just debuted in the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with over 89,000 copies sold in its first week. It’s worth noting, though, that it had a fierce competitor for that position, as it only beat out Offset’s Father Of Four by fewer than 500 copies.

Gunna and Metro now find themselves in good company: Other artists who have performed a RapCaviar Live show include Gucci Mane, Chance The Rapper, Migos, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Juice Wrld, ASAP Mob, Dipset, Lil Pump, Playboi Carti, Mike Will Made-It, and others. Before Minneapolis, the show has also made stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, and Houston.

Tickets will be available through the Spotify Fans First pre-sale on March 6, while general on-sale tickets will be available beginning on March 8.

Read our review of Drip Or Drown 2 here.