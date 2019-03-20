Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gunna pretty much lets you know what he’s about right up front. Just look at the title of his most recent album: Drip Or Drown 2. The Atlanta rapper is all about the ice, so it’s no surprise that his latest video from Drip Or Drown 2 is a display that could make a Canadian hockey team tear up at the sight of it. In “Richard Millie Plain,” Gunna celebrates the famed watchmaker — whose name is misspelled in the title, by the way — with a dazzling display of a rocked-up representative of the craftsman’s best work, highlighted by lasers reflected and refracted off Gunna’s diamond setting’s immaculate cuts.

Gunna also counts money in the back of a Maybach, which only serves to underline his obsession with getting money and showing it off in the flashiest ways possible. The kaleidoscopic video is produced by ASAP Rocky’s mysterious AWGE collective and directed by Hidji Films, which has also contributed videos to rappers like ASAP Rocky (“Tony Tone”), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (“Timeless”), and DRAM (“Broccoli”), among others.

Gunna was recently announced as the headliner of a touring Rap Caviar showcase produced by Spotify coming to Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5 and also featuring Blueface, Roddy Ricch, and YBN Cordae. His album, Drip Or Drown 2, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, narrowly outselling Offset’s Father Of 4 by just 500 copies.