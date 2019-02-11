Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gunna may have missed out on his opportunity to perform at the Grammys alongside Camila Cabello last night (it’s a long story), but the up-and-coming Atlanta trap star is already back on his grind to raise his profile the old-fashioned way: Releasing reams of new music to capitalize on the buzz from his huge 2018. His latest track, “Speed It Up,” comes from his upcoming Drip Or Drown 2 EP, is produced by regular collaborator Turbo, and can be found above.

The Young Thug-associated rapper (he’s signed to Thugger’s YSL label) received some stellar looks last year, from an appearance on Drake’s Instagram story as an inspiration behind his platinum-selling and Grammy-winning album Scorpion to his Drip Harder collaborative album with fellow rising star Lil Baby. Gunna also landed features on albums from Amine, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, further raising awareness for his slippery, melodic flow and grimy street stories.

Drip Or Drown 2 is expected to clock in at seven tracks and is executive produced by Turbo and Wheezy. The two Atlanta-based producers similarly had a huge breakout in 2018, landing tracks on albums from 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and Migos last year, as well as placements on Future’s 2019 album, The Wizrd. The EP is due for a February 22 release.