Gwen Stefani is the latest pop superstar to take over Las Vegas. Today she announced a 25-date residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency,” she said in a statement. “I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Stefani has released four solo albums, including 2016’s This Is What The Truth Feels Like and 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas. But of course, given that she named her residency after 1995 hit “Just A Girl,” the former Voice coach seems just as likely to perform some No Doubt classics as well.

Stefani’s residency kicks off on June 27 and has dates scattered throughout June, July and December 2018 (including New Year’s Eve), as well as February and March 2019. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 13, starting at $59. One dollar of each ticket purchase will benefit the Vegas-based Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Over the past four years, Planet Hollywood has hosted the likes of Britney Spears, Pitbull, Backstreet Boys and Jennifer Lopez at Zappos Theater, formerly known as the AXIS. Thanks to these residencies, the venue has miraculously helped draw younger crowds, who aren’t gambling as much as previous generations, to Vegas at large.