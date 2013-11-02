Photos: The Most Creative, Funniest & Sexiest Costumes For Halloween 2013

Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?
Take a look at the most creative, funniest, sexiest and cute Halloween costumes for 2013. Comment on your favorites and leave links to any greats ones you think I missed.
Photos: Hip Hop Halloween Costumes (2012)
Halloween Night Vixens 2012
A Look At The Halloween Costumes Of 2011
Anyone seen the Batman? @latainax3 as Harley Quinn @emilyb_ as Poison Ivy @myfabolouslife as Two Face & #PrinceJose as The Riddler #TheVillians #HappyHalloween
– Fabolous
I win the backstage costume contest every time #LightSkinYeezus #IAmAGod #IconicShit #HomeMadeDonda #AllPraiseToTheGenius
– Drake
So u mean to tell me if I was chasing u down a dark alley and I was drooling and making noises n shit, u wouldn’t be scared?
– @SidneyDean
Mark Henry as Ross is Legit
Co-sign that. I really thought that was the BAWSE.
Nigel, no love for all the great Breaking Bad or Walking Dead costumes? Saw some good ones on Instagram.. Gotta find them.
Damn that Boyz in the Hood one is not sweet. Had me outchea screaming Ricky
Keri Hilson and Serge Ibaka look legit too with those costumes.
59 wins
Nicki is a bad bitch! I didn’t always feel like that, but she’s a bad bitch!
they won keri and ibaka
I every time spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or reviews daily along with a cup of coffee.