Photos: The Most Creative, Funniest & Sexiest Costumes For Halloween 2013

11.01.13

offi

Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?

Take a look at the most creative, funniest, sexiest and cute Halloween costumes for 2013. Comment on your favorites and leave links to any greats ones you think I missed.


Photos: Hip Hop Halloween Costumes (2012)
Halloween Night Vixens 2012
A Look At The Halloween Costumes Of 2011


los

Anyone seen the Batman? @latainax3 as Harley Quinn @emilyb_ as Poison Ivy @myfabolouslife as Two Face & #PrinceJose as The Riddler #TheVillians #HappyHalloween
– Fabolous

drkae

I win the backstage costume contest every time #LightSkinYeezus #IAmAGod #IconicShit #HomeMadeDonda #AllPraiseToTheGenius
– Drake




















sidd

So u mean to tell me if I was chasing u down a dark alley and I was drooling and making noises n shit, u wouldn’t be scared?
– @SidneyDean




claudiasampedro_1






