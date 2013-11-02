Photos: The Most Creative, Funniest & Sexiest Costumes For Halloween 2013

Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?

Take a look at the most creative, funniest, sexiest and cute Halloween costumes for 2013. Comment on your favorites and leave links to any greats ones you think I missed.



Anyone seen the Batman? @latainax3 as Harley Quinn @emilyb_ as Poison Ivy @myfabolouslife as Two Face & #PrinceJose as The Riddler #TheVillians #HappyHalloween

– Fabolous

I win the backstage costume contest every time #LightSkinYeezus #IAmAGod #IconicShit #HomeMadeDonda #AllPraiseToTheGenius

– Drake





So u mean to tell me if I was chasing u down a dark alley and I was drooling and making noises n shit, u wouldn’t be scared?

– @SidneyDean





















