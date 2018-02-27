Heidi Klum Revealed A Crush On Drake In A Game Of ‘Who’d You Rather?’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Heidi Klum was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres show and in classic Ellen fashion, DeGeneres enlisted her in a fun, audience-gratifying game. DeGeneres brought Heidi into your favorite game from summer camp, sleepovers, and college: Who’d You Rather?

Ellen showed two photos at a time of past and present pop culture hotties and made Heidi — who said she was “single and ready to mingle” — choose one. That is until Drake’s photo appeared on the screen. The renowned supermodel chose the rapper again and again, beating out Jake Gyllenhaal, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Chance the Rapper, Liev Schreiber, and more. “I mean, look at that muscle,” she said of the Toronto rapper. Sadly, Drake lost out to actor Joaquin Phoenix, for whom she has a “soft spot.” You had a good run there, buddy!

Drake has been experiencing one of many career highs after the release of his latest single, “God’s Plan.” The track became the rapper’s fourth number one single after it was streamed over 4.3 million times on Spotify in 24 hours, and over 14 million times in its first day on Apple Music. The rapper’s benevolence went into overdrive for the music video, where he gave away the entire $1 Million budget to people in Miami.