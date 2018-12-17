The 2018 Holiday Gift Guide For Your Favorite Hip-Hop Head

Uproxx Studios

We all know hip-hop is all about collecting drip and/or swag to flex, floss, and stunt, but since it’s that time of the year when our priorities switch to giving over receiving, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a look at some of the items the hip-hop head in your life would appreciate finding under the tree come Christmas morning.

Since Bugattis and diamond-encrusted necklaces are likely out of most folks’ price ranges — hey, no judgment — we’ve put together a list of some affordable options for your favorite rap fan, from collectibles to apparel to even more useful options like speakers, bags, and even hair care products. Since all the best rap albums of 2018 are available for streaming and the Best hip-hop EPs are free, these products give you some to wrap, deliver, and receive with love for the holidays.

All the products on this list are rapper approved or inspired, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, so get a move on. Rappers are allowed to be fashionably late. Rap fans probably like to receive their gifts before the lights come off the house.

Beastie Boys X Herschel Supply Co. Collection

Herschel Supply Co.

Price: $49-$149

First up, we have this commemorative Beastie Boys merch celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Hello Nasty. Consisting of a lap top bag and a tote designed specifically for DJs as a homage to DJ Mixmaster Mike, who officially joined the group for their fifth studio album, this collaboration between the band and the popular backpack brand is perfect for any mixmaster in your life as well. Get it here.

Beastie Boys X Sonos Speaker Play: 5

Sonos

Price: $499

The Beastie Boys really got on a branding streak this year. While not everyone can tear up the ones and twos, most folks can appreciate a good sound system, and that’s exactly what the boys from New York City delivered alongside Sonos. The logo on the speaker’s face was designed by graphic artist Barry McGee and all proceeds of the speaker’s sales will help support Peace Sisters and Little Kids Rock on behalf of the Adam Yauch Foundation. Get it here.

Gorillaz X G-Shock Collection

G-Shock

Price: $120-$170

While one of the animated band’s most iconic songs may direct listeners to get a cool shoe shine, there’s no reason not to pair it with one of these limited edition watches. Each one features a different band member’s silhouette on the wristband. Get them here.

Kanye-Inspired Puma TR-808 Drum Machine RS-0 Sneaker

puma.com

Price: $130

Okay, yes. I am stretching the definition of “inspired” like a yoga practitioner’s spine, but there’s no denying that Kanye West helped make “808s” a household term with his album, 808s And Heartbreak. While these are more closely inspired by the Roland TR-808 drum machine from which the album took its name, I’m calling it a win for hip-hop, especially since so many of your other favorite hip-hop songs utilized the machine even before Kanye came along. Get a pair here.

Kendrick Lamar X Nike “House Shoes” Cortez Basic Slip-On

nike.com

Price: $117-$135

If Puma and Kanye aren’t your thing, Kung-Fu Kenny’s got you covered with this funky Nike collab that draws on both his west coast roots and his cinema-inspired nickname. Cozy, comfy, and flyer than an LA Sheriff helicopter hovering over Centennial High, this kicks disappeared with the quickness when they came out in October. Still, you can try your luck on StockX or Amazon and make your loved ones say “DAMN” on Christmas morning.

Kids See Ghosts Camp Flog Gnaw Merch

Kanye West

Price: $70-$250

You may have missed Kanye and Cudi’s gravity-defying performance at Tyler The Creator’s rapidly expanding festival this year, but fortunately for you, the commemorative merch is easy enough to get online. While Kanye’s store is all sold out, the Cynthia Lu-designed is likely available on StockX if you want to place a bid.