HipHop: Beyond Beats & Rhymes(Full Video)

they talked so lil about Tupac. lik his shit wasnt “HIP-HOP”.
pac is probably one of the biggest impact on Hiphop
@fsd: that’s not what the director had in mind when he set out to do the documentary, he’s mostly talking about the ills that still plague rap to this day, had he talked a lot about pac he would actually be attacking him, if you’re such a die hard fan then be glad he didn’t do so.
On another note, I wish it was much longer, coulda gone deeper, otherwise it’s a very good discussion to be had and he touched on some (pardon the pun), touchy subjects within the genre.
A must-watch if you’re a fan of the music.
when they speak on the thug imagin.. its Clear that they all got tha shit from Pac. he was pretty much tatt’ed up , n half naked in alot of pics.
lol at the gay dudes sayin these s hard dudes put on a front lol whats dis world comin too
good stuff..props for this postn NY
yo this was good but like this shit in hiphop aint goin stop your rapper aint goin be gay just like yo son aint goin be gay you dont approve black people affects the music so what we like now will hit video months from now and white people will love it and buy please hip-hop aint dead its just old like the idea is old south rapers aint rappin bout shit different then east coast nor west its just they slang is more country so some of the culture take it as bama talk music fa real but up north we aint complaining we want to party men and women both women aint crying cuzz this nigga saying please get on the floor she wanna live her life so she goin get on the floor thats whats hot but if a niggA bitch go to school and learn bout this pimpin white folk goin say that aint hot thats what we do already unless blacks make it hot hip-hop went from being creative expression to recycled expression
this documentary is so needed but yet we still find a way to diminish the truth. Being a man is learning from your mistakes and being mature enought to admit to it and start change, niggaz will be criminalized, bitches will be degraded and hiphop will keep decaying if we dont own up to our own shit. Situations perpatrated by the”MAN” shouldnt stop us from correcting them, lets not be ignorant we all know the demise of the black culture is numba 1 on the list of the whole fuckin world but “WE” dont have to participate. shit is real baby
very well done! The only way to fight the ignorance in society and main stream hip-hop is to educate the masses…and slowly but surely the tide will change. We have to take action to change OUR culture.
YEA, THIS WAS A GREAT DOCUMENTARY, IM GLAD I TOOK TIME OUT TO WATCH IT. IT DEFINITELY EXPLAINS HOW THIS GENOCIDE IS WORKING AT CHUCK D SAID. EVOLVING INTO A MAN IM GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE WHEN I HEAR A SONG ON THE RADIO THAT STARTS OFF WITH BICTHES, HOES AND 24’S, I TURN THAT SHIT OFF, CAUSE ITS POISON THAT’S HANDICAPPING OUR MINDS. I FEEL NAS WHEN HE SAY HIP HOP IS DEAD, AINT NO MORE CHUCK D’S IN THE WORLD THAT’S GOING TO TELL IT HOW IT IS AND PROMOTE THE BLACK MAN TO LOVE/RESPECT HIMSELF ENOUGH TO NOT FALL IN THE TRAP. AFTER ALL, HOW DO U EXPECT A WHITE MAN TO RESPECT YOU IF YOU DON’T RESPECT YOURSELF.
1 LUV
KABUKI
I FEEL U B.O
you know whats so funny, this video only has so many comments, but Vida Guerra got like 20 somethin comments on her shit, niggaz is arguing over pussy they never gonna get to see or pipe.
what niggaz aint got no opinions, i luv sexy women also but god damn
