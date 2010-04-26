Ice Cube – I Rep That West
First single off of Ice Cube’s 9th album, “I Am The West.” That album is set to drop July 13th.
wow man, this song reminds me how much i miss west coast rap. where did it go? why has it be gone for so long? ice cube on fire
ehh,cube stuck in the 90’s on this and oklahoma aint really the west 2/5
Damn i feel like in the 90s ! Cube is that dudeee
daaamn this is the shit and im from Brooklyn lol
shout out to Killa Cali
shame on Dr.Dre Cube dropped before under pressure i bet cube wil ldrop whole album before dr.dre drop the single
Ice Cube is the westcoast !
This year gonna be a great year for the Westcoast, Ice Cube, Dr Dre, Game droppin their albums =D
ye i feel the same, westcoast is back !
DOPE!!!!!!!!
i dont like it…. no hate, its not the type of song i like… yea, he is stuck in the 90s
but today was a good day, was in my top 5 songs of all time…
Are We There Yet?
This shit is trash but I fucks wit Cube…
can’t wait to cop the cd
not feelin it
IS SHIT GOES, HARD West Coast 4ever!!!! Cube Deserves This title too……He Is The West!
CUBE THAT NIGGA!
THIS THAT REAL RAP!
NOT THAT PUNCHLINE/METAPHOR SHIT ON EVERY OTHER LINE!
OOWWWEEEEEE
WATS GOIN ON TODAY ? A REAL HIPHOP SONG ON A HIPHOP BLOG????? DAMN
CUBE, STILL THE MOST WANTED
damn im diggin this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! cube went hard rite here, its thats low low music!!! if you not from the west you dont know what im talking about ;)
Dame this shit is hot,Best west coast track i’ve heard in a while
Ice Cube is the west….Ice Cube > Snoop Dogg……yall know what this track needed….Nate Dogg…smh
@19 nate dogg cant walk or talk anymore he had two strokes….
Why do people complain sayin ” yo music today is wack we need that old style back ” .. Ice cube puts this out and now bitches sayin he still stuck in the 90’s ? Bi polar ass muddasukkas
That album cover has FAIL written all over it
wtf is ice cube wearing..that alone makes me not want to listen
By what hes wearing?
Do you own a vagina in your pants bitch?
Idiots thats how they use 2 dress back in the day! Back when The west was called the Wild Wild west! The gun slinging shoot out days!
clearly these sissies haven’t seen clint eastwood movies where he wears a poncho and shoots people in the face with a revolver.
sorry that you don’t get that cultural west reference, but your ignorance is your responsibility
look up the dollars trilogy
WESTSIDE!
C.A.
ALL DAY MO FUCKAS
FUCK THE REST!
Like he said , run 3000 miles with our shit and rub it in our face , Gangsta muzic is West Coast, started out here, they were bangin OUTKAST down south, funny how most only know Cube’s name or game or dre. What u know bout W.C. , Brotha Lynch Hung, Spice 1 , C-Bo, they been bringin that shit forever, rest of the country caught on like 10 yrs later. MuthaFucca’s been sleepin on real shit, funny how weezy and them wasnt wearing no rags in they poccets years ago, now all these wacc ass rappers wanna get some tatt’s and a rhinestone rag, lookin like strait marks. Get ur chain snatched up out here. Notice west coast rappers dont wear all that flashy shit. Get ur head knocced off ur shoulders and get banged on for lookin like a stranger. walk around with ur chin in ur chest.
Raiders 60’s ,everybodyshould read …… that’s what time it is… every body on jz, lilwayne nutts the only reason y 50 gets away w/ it.. Cuz of dre … 50’s flow is str8 east coast … But he came out smashing on jz and ja. Rule … That’s y cube didn’t say 50 is down w/ us… Or eminem … They could never dis the west as long as they sit behind dre… But there not west coast rappers …. Glade cube still putting it down and not washing out “WSLH” CA OC….
