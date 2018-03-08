Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

If you ask anyone what their problems with Iggy Azalea are, the litany of answers could almost fill one of her verses on Genius.

The “Blaccent.” That “slave master” line. The back-and-forth with hip-hop pioneer Q-Tip. That super awkward, garbled performance where nobody could quite make out what she was saying. There are any number of complaints about the Australian rapper, and if we’re being totally honest, some of them are quite fair.

She does come across as an outsider, her music is as much slickly-produced pop as it is street-level hip-hop, she has had a few PR missteps, and certainly a bad performance or two.

But here’s the thing: So have many rappers, and we have yet to see the same level of vitriol leveled against them for their bizarre opinions and subpar performances. In fact, we give plenty of male rappers multiple chances to shine in the rap game, even after instances of total disrespect, violent crime, and brutal abuse.

As Iggy gears up to finally attempt to climb back into the rap game that chewed her up and spat her out with Surviving The Summer, her long-delayed follow-up to debut The New Classic, a question looms: Does Iggy Azalea actually deserve a second chance at rap stardom?