If you ask anyone what their problems with Iggy Azalea are, the litany of answers could almost fill one of her verses on Genius.
The “Blaccent.” That “slave master” line. The back-and-forth with hip-hop pioneer Q-Tip. That super awkward, garbled performance where nobody could quite make out what she was saying. There are any number of complaints about the Australian rapper, and if we’re being totally honest, some of them are quite fair.
She does come across as an outsider, her music is as much slickly-produced pop as it is street-level hip-hop, she has had a few PR missteps, and certainly a bad performance or two.
But here’s the thing: So have many rappers, and we have yet to see the same level of vitriol leveled against them for their bizarre opinions and subpar performances. In fact, we give plenty of male rappers multiple chances to shine in the rap game, even after instances of total disrespect, violent crime, and brutal abuse.
As Iggy gears up to finally attempt to climb back into the rap game that chewed her up and spat her out with Surviving The Summer, her long-delayed follow-up to debut The New Classic, a question looms: Does Iggy Azalea actually deserve a second chance at rap stardom?
Ok, so first off I respect the work that went into this post. I definitely agree with the concept.
However.
Writing a critique of social media “gotcha” culture only when it relates to a young, privileged, pretty, blonde, white lady is 100% why these social media movements started in the first place. To some it’s “gotcha” to others, the disenfranchised or put down, it’s a reckoning and culture shift.
Oh and Iggy’s music sucks. Let’s not forget that too.
Who said anything about “only”?
She’s trying right? Let the market decide
The piece was well thought out and articulated, Aaron – I give you much praise.
However, that is the wrong question to ask (and you noted this yourself). Iggy deserves a second chance, is getting one, and no one has attempted to prevent it from happening. She has enough fans to make it happen, successfully.
The issue is she was genuinely a one-hit wonder. As you and I both know, music has and will continue to have plenty of those. You never hear from those acts again. Not because they never release anything else (the vast majority did) or the industry or fans are conspiring against them, it is because they are just unable to create music that people wish to hear (all over again).
Iggy is the definition of the artist above.
“Instead, it should be: ‘Why haven’t other female rappers been given a similar platform?'”
The above query goes hand in hand with the attempt from Spotify. I do not see this as an issue in music at all. The moment a female rapper is worthy is the moment the platform will appear. There is no hidden agenda in this instance either. None of the acts mentioned by name have the ability – or have yet to show and prove it (I am going by ears and experience only). You once were able to force-feed music and acts; you can no longer do so with the mediums transparency. A follow costs nothing. Streaming a song costs nothing. A song, album, or ticket, does.
What it now comes down to is social media. If a new school A&R sees ascension in that area alone, they put more time and resources into the act. It is no different than the A&Rs who, back in the day, solely began signing artists based on how many records they sold independently. Those A&R folks had no ears and the tactic often backfired (because of a little trick the artists were utilizing). The same is now occurring. So what if a rapper has 5 million followers? What many are finding is those follows are not converting traditionally. And I do not care what the industry is, if you cannot turn a certain percentage into a sale, you do not last very long. Once those new style contracts fail to be profitable from the other avenues which generate income, labels will drop these SoundCloud and social media acts.
Iggy is getting the second shot because she was, at one point, successful (i.e., financially). They continued to spend money, and she did not recoup it after she became profitable, and they are trying to see if they can get it back. It is a foolish tactic (a money pit), but you see it all of the time. They are chasing their losses now. The realization of recouping gets smaller by the day, but they will work with someone who has proven they can turn a profit over one (see the majority of the examples above – minus Missy) who has never done it, every time.
Boom. This is a fantastic response. I think because of our separate positions we are definitely going to see it different ways. I know and understand why you feel the way you do, and from a certain standpoint I think I can agree, but at the same time, I think the larger point is, WHY do people ignore so much talent when it’s presented? Also, I genuinely don’t believe many of these other artists are being afforded the same chances to continue failing. We all know about HOW “Fancy” became such a huge hit … I did not see similar tactics being utilized on behalf of her contemporaries.
The better question is: Did she deserve the first?
Thanks for reading, chief.
Sir, I’m pretty sure you’re a grown man. I get that the internet is anonymous, but truly, don’t be disgusting. You don’t get anything out of it, and you only make this website feel toxic with comments like this.
I honestly think a better question would be who even cares at this point? I mean I guess you would argue we should care in the sense that we should care why she could even get that second chance when 3dnatee can’t get a first, but so what? To use Iggy as a prop for why we should ultimately be caring more for better female rappers is a bit trying to see a forest but getting blocked by trees to me. Sure she does have more of a following than a lot of the rappers listed but by how much does she really? I mean she was a two hitter with a co-sign from tip. I mean to me it’s a percentage thing more than anything else. Like there are a ton of talented male rappers who just didn’t get the plug I’d expect based on their talent. Is it industry politics? A lack of charisma? Poor connections or lifestyle management? Could probably be any combination. Like why isn’t jay rock a bigger deal? Was Cyhi the prince given a good shot? WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED TO PILL. Etc. Some times I think it just comes down to how you play the game and it isn’t fair to try and draw parallels to one persons fame taking from another.
Thanks for that. It was interesting to read and I learned some things that hadn’t known before. I like her music but I don’t know that she needs to come back. I thought you made some very good points about how many chances are given to male artists as opposed to the female ones.