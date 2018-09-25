Getty Image

Miami, FL’s III Points Festival is set to return in 2019 for its sixth year and its largest — and jazziest — installment yet. Set for the weekend of February 15-17, headliners for the fest range across genres, but all have roots in groovy, jazz-influenced R&B, from the moody electronic soul of James Blake to the literal jazz pioneering of pianist Herbie Hancock, the festival also features huge names like Erykah Badu, SZA, and Tyler The Creator.

ASAP Rocky, Beach House, The Internet, and Blood Orange round out the headliners, while rising acts like Ben UFO, Four Tet, JPEGMafia, Masego, SOB x RBE, Toro Y Moi, Virtual Self, and Yaeji fill out the undercard. The lineup includes over 100 artists in total, and features some of the longest-running schedules in music, with sets running until 5 AM. With the festival taking place in Miami’s renowned Wynwood Arts District, the festival will include a vibrant visual arts lineup as well, with announcements forthcoming.

III Points has also partnered with local activism network Dream Defenders for a series of initiatives promoting the Defenders’ mission supporting education, housing, and child safety to take place over the coming months.

For more information, you can visit the III Points website and check out the full lineup below.