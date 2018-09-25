III Points Festival Announces Its Jazzy 2019 Lineup With SZA, Tyler The Creator, Erykah Badu, And James Blake

Hip-Hop Editor
09.25.18

Getty Image

Miami, FL’s III Points Festival is set to return in 2019 for its sixth year and its largest — and jazziest — installment yet. Set for the weekend of February 15-17, headliners for the fest range across genres, but all have roots in groovy, jazz-influenced R&B, from the moody electronic soul of James Blake to the literal jazz pioneering of pianist Herbie Hancock, the festival also features huge names like Erykah Badu, SZA, and Tyler The Creator.

ASAP Rocky, Beach House, The Internet, and Blood Orange round out the headliners, while rising acts like Ben UFO, Four Tet, JPEGMafia, Masego, SOB x RBE, Toro Y Moi, Virtual Self, and Yaeji fill out the undercard. The lineup includes over 100 artists in total, and features some of the longest-running schedules in music, with sets running until 5 AM. With the festival taking place in Miami’s renowned Wynwood Arts District, the festival will include a vibrant visual arts lineup as well, with announcements forthcoming.

III Points has also partnered with local activism network Dream Defenders for a series of initiatives promoting the Defenders’ mission supporting education, housing, and child safety to take place over the coming months.

For more information, you can visit the III Points website and check out the full lineup below.

III Points Festival

Around The Web

TAGSDream Defenderserykah baduIII Points Festivaljames blakeSZAtyler the creator

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP