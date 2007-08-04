Is Beyonce Sprung Or A Good Actor?

Shorty getting teary eyed over Hova or just a great entertainer?
LOL..fraud she cries all the time part of the act.
she cryin cuz she still hurt from wen she bust her ass
she is a fake ass b!tch, she do that 4 every show plus she can not act
SHE IS SO ACTING. SHE CRIES EVERYTIME SHE PERFORMS THAT SONG.
robots can’t ‘cry
damn yall maybe the big homie layin down a lethal ass pipe game
lol @ piffpusher
she cryin cos she found out jay and rhianna are in the back gettin it crackin
LMAO ma nigga Hov wasn’t kidding when he said he be “big piiiiimpiiiin” gettin B’ to cry and shit lmao, AND SHE THROWING UP THE ROC lmaoooo
I’ve seen other clips of her cryin and it looks fake as hell. But this right here she ain’t acting. She all snortin and shit. lol. I think someone said Jay-z was there to so that could have really got her going.
SHE THRU THE ROC/DIAMOND UP
lol @ #2
In response to the vid though…I don’t know if she sprung or what, but I know for sure she can’t act well…so that’s gotta be SOME real emotion, over what is the question.
Cause if she is crying over (any) dude like that…SHAME.
ITS ALL AN ACT. SHE DOES THAT AT THE MAJORITY OF HER SHOWS.
Even if she does it at every show
it’s a great moment
Dat shit did look real though. Either way she got da reaction she wanted.
how pathetic! i love beyonce n dat but dat jus made me laff
My Beyonce tolerance metre is just about to blow.
wow she throwing the roc too???
i know Diamond Dallas Page is on tha phone to his lawywers again lol
Hov Is Dickin Her Down Correct lol..He Prolly Beatin It up Daily
she does this at every show. its all for crowd reaction. the acting isnt even that good. the way her face struggles to get the tears to roll down looks dumb as hell. the rest of her show is good though.
Shorty is mos def not a good actor, so… there goes that idea.
But look at it like this… she’s on tour right now… day in and day out… her damn life hasn’t stopped any more than our lives stop just cuz we go to work everyday. Some of the shit that is going on in her life is likely to come out on stage since she’s on stage damn near every day.
And fuck these hatin ass niccaz talkin shit when they would be meltin like some pussies and buggin the fuck out if Beyonce was on stage cryin and throwin up THEIR shit.
She’s def not that good of an actress, so I think the shit is real. She doin her and the audience ate it up whether it was preplanned or not.
Act or not I believe she IS indeed “crazy in love” with Mr Jiggaman.
BEYONCE IS A VERY BAD ACTRESS !!!
Okay I’m about to tell everyone Beyonce has cried at many shows but their the kind of cries like janet and michael and others do at concerts. But this show Jay-z was there for a fact and she was crying for real. This was the first show after the fall and you could see she had bruises on her legs and one of them still looked swollen and I am guessing jusy Jay being there for her while she getting clowned was touching to her.I am an intern for a newspaper in dallas and I am doing stories on summer concerts and I have never seen any show like Beyonce Knolwes puts on.Jay-z reciprocates her love as well I have w6 shows already and he stands in hte wings with the look of love and admiration for the love of his life. I’m telling you guys I was doubtful of these two until I actually witnessed their interaction and I’m telling you the way he treats her I can understand why she became so overwhelmed with emotion. She also calls him Shawn outside of the cameras and he calls her mommy or bey bey alot. I’m tlling yall these two are the real deal.
^ so what you witnessed him having emotion ?
beyonce and jigga is an act full stop, and people been knowing it.
they both waaaay more powerfull to ‘ whitemedia aka the money ‘ when they are together. before this jigga outside of rocawear which was dame dash he didnt have no big moves.
till after ……………. the beyonce jigga thing.
he now seems cooler and more appeal again in terms of media/money/power.
wise up, 85% of the world know NOTHING
and of course B gets more coverage, like ‘ angelina bradd and them other hollywood couples @ which leads to more press more endorsement more fame and money.
there not idiots, jigga and her is ‘ fugazee ‘
lost respect for her, not him.
PEOPLE HATE SO MUCH BECAUSE THEIR OWN LIVES STINK. THEY DON’T HAVE THE SAME THEY JUST STRAIGHT HATERS. MAYBE THE THE REASON YOUR OWN LIVES ARE SO BAD BECAUSE YALL HATE ON OTHERS. AND BECAUSE THE HATE IS SO INBEDDED IN YALL OWN HEARTS THAT EVEN THE GOOD SEEMS BAD. YALL NEED TO GET A LIFE. THIS COUPLE ARE HAPPY AND VERY RICH. BUT I BET THE MAJORITY OF YALL DON’T EVEN HAVE YALL OWN PLACE AND STAYING OVER AT SOEMONES HOUSE AND USING SOMEBODY ELSES COMPUTER.. AND YALL HATING…
who cares.
worry about something else besides other peoples lives.
following their career is something different, but following their personal life is sickening.
ACTOR!!!
I hope she cries at my concert! Who cares if it’s real? It’s entertaining.
22. yoyo wrote on August 4th, 2007 at 6:42 am
wise up, 85% of the world know NOTHING
^^^^^^^
I have thought of this theory too as well as others. Celebrity couples DEFINATELY are higher on the food chain than single celebs. And they BOTH boosted to the top of the food chain in Hollywood back in 2002-2003 when they came out as a couple. BUT no one can deny the musical chemistry these too have.
I don’t know if it’s real, NO ONE knows how real these celebrity couples are. But I hope it’s real, cuz I wana believe in strong black love like they portray.
@ 21 Robin, as an up and comming reporter, hell person period, you need to learn this; believe NONE of what you hear and HALF of what you see. These too are pro’s and they know that they are being watched. They have an ON CAMERA act and an OFF CAMERA act. Believe it!!!!
Also, listening to Jay-Z talk on the radio yesterday, he is DDEFINATELY not the Jay he used to be. It’s understandable cuz he is running in COMPLETELY different circles with educated business men, one of them being Beyonce’s father. BUt, he just seems….IDK….TOO SAFE. Like he is trying to please everyone or something. He has lost a certain UMPH about him. I hope he just sticks to making big moves and not rap music anymore. He gave us a lot of great albums. It seemed like it would never stop. Everyone has their 15 minutes. But it’s more like he had a 1/2 an hour lol.
He still goes down as one of the greatest. Maybe even better than Biggie?
THIS VIDEO WAS AFTER HER FALL FROM A CONCERT SHE DID FRIDAY.
B4 LAST…JAY GOT HIS GIRLS BACK 100 % THAT WHAT I GOT FROM THE VIDEO..LOVING A WOMAN IS HARD LOVING A VIRGO WOMAN EVEN HARDER
i think it was real..Jay-Z is just that nigga
Seems like everyone is getting paid to hate these days….. Nobody but her knows if she’s faking or not. It’s haerd for good actors to cry on que, so if she is kudos, and if she’s not kudos.
co sign #35 Let b do her dame people
5. guido
robots can’t ‘cry LOL
no offense but she was looking a little manly in that video
wow dats sum deep shit, more power 2 them
She does that same scene in every city. Next!
that shit was powerful even tho it maybe rehearsed
his angel says “u happy hov?”
even if u a hater u cant front on that
That was beautiful 2 me. May be she gets emotional b/c she’s really singing from the heart everytime she sings that particular song.
why does it matter if she cries. Everybody does it..you must be from another planet not to do it.
that’s not news worthy at all. Its like saying shes not human.
lmfaooo she threw up da roc
but who ever was recordin it had like the worst seats in da house dey might as well watched it frm tv cuz dey didnt see beyonce dey her frm tv LMFAOO
UGH…WHY YALL HATIN? I CANT WAIT TO SEE BEE IN MSG TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!THE SUSPENCE IS KILLING ME!
but who ever was recordin it had like the worst seats in da house dey might as well watched it frm tv cuz dey didnt see beyonce dey her frm tv LMFAOO
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
post of the year ROFL
she cried this time too
[www.youtube.com]
haha, its an act
Whatever!!!! That was the fakest shit ever!!! And she was so emotional but remembered to throw up thr ROC….get real!!
beyonce crying over jay z SMH! jay z is one ugly mothafucka beyonce should be ashamed of herself she got just as much money as jay z anyways to make a long story short pretty people should be with pretty people and ugly people should be with ugly people beyonce is with jay z because of his statues thats it
that has to be staged…why would the camera be all up on her face the whole time?
^^^ Hater
she cryin cuz she just farted
