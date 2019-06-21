Isaiah Rashad Revealed The Title Of His Next Album Via Livestream

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Top Dawg Entertainment has been busy over the last few years establishing itself as one of the premiere labels in hip-hop, but one of its roster artists has been suspiciously absent from the release calendar since his last album. Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad’s last album release was The Sun’s Tirade in 2016, but he’s since been radio silent — until very, very recently. In the above video, taken from an Instagram Live chat he had with fans, reveals the title of his next project, titled The House Is Burning, along with a snippet of a new song — presumably from the album.

Toward the end of the video, which appears to capture a studio listening session, Isaiah reiterates that the album is titled The House Is Burning, after joking, “Don’t tell Top,” and being questioned about the album title by Compton rapper Buddy. Now that the title has been revealed, though, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be able to keep TDE’s label head from coming for those files sometime in the near future. “Top Dawg” Anthony Tiffith has been pretty chill about his employees’ recording habits in the past, but has also been known to straight up jack hard drives of finished records just to force artists to finally put something out.

However, TDE has kept itself at the forefront of public consciousness just fine with many of its newer signings and staple artists, as Jay Rock, Reason, Schoolboy Q, and Zacari have all dropped albums in the last 12 months, ensuring that the TDE name remains hot in the streets.