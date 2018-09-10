Getty Image

The tributes to the late Mac Miller continue to pour in from every corner of the hip-hop universe as his peers mourn his tragic death at age 26. While Childish Gambino dedicated a performance of “Riot” from his album Awaken, My Love! to the memory of Malcolm McCormick, J. Cole used a performance of his own favorite song, the heartfelt “Love Yourz,” to honor Mac during his Las Vegas stop of his ongoing KOD tour.

When news of Mac’s passing first broke, Gambino, Cole, and countless others took to social media to express their remembrances and condolences to Mac’s family and friends, while Cole offered up his digital ear to support his rap family struggling with addiction and depression. “This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something,” he tweeted. “If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.”

When he took to the stage in Las Vegas Saturday night, he further elaborated on this message for his fans. “People die, today, yesterday, and tomorrow, they die, and they never got a chance to deal with their shit,” he said. “They never even knew they were supposed to. I’m not trying to wait till I die to deal with my shit. I’m trying to deal with my shit right f*cking now.”

See some fan-shot video from Cole’s emotional performance below.

J. Cole is just a beautiful soul. So real, a touching monologue and show of respect for Mac Miller (R.I.P).

