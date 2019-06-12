Getty Image

J. Cole is having himself a year. Since the release of his fifth studio album KOD, the North Carolina rapper has elevated himself from one of rap’s most popular voices to full-blown superstar status. This graduation has ushered in a new era in the 34-year-old’s career where he does things like lend guest verses to the song of the summer, or, as the RIAA reported on Tuesday, be responsible for one of only two singles that to be multi-platinum certified in 2019 thus far.

1 of only 2 multi-Platinum 2019 song releases so far this year! https://t.co/G2uTwThQ2w https://t.co/dEYdwK1Qlw — RIAA (@RIAA) June 11, 2019

Cole’s “Middle Child” joins the rarified air of Lil Nas X’s megahit “Old Town Road” as the only songs released this year to move more than on million units twice over. The song didn’t waste any time reaching the milestone either. In March, it was reported that the single went platinum after only seven weeks on the charts.

The success of “Middle Child” is likely only a prelude to what is shaping up to be a summer dominated by the music of Cole and the fleet of artists on his Dreamville Records label. On Tuesday, various members of the collective including Cole himself updated their profile pictures on Twitter to a blank, yellow field. Many believe its a hint at the impending release of the highly-anticipated Revenge Of The Dreamers III