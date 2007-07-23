Ja Rule feat. Lil Wayne – Uh Oh

Ja Rule going to make a comeback with this track? They were both saying Uh Oh last night, tisk tisk.
number 1 bitchessssssssssssssssssssssssss…………………….
me no likey
and 50 cent says”2whores fuck em i get money”
ja got his swagger back!
The funniest thing about this song is that this Weezy F. Baby (AKA Weezy Is Fuc*ing Baby) thinks he can f*ck with Jay Z. You’re catchy bro, roll with it… but dont take subliminal shots at Jay. His DNA in your music, mothafu@*a you stupid? Ether him Jay, Ether him. Teach these dudes a lesson. Chea!
OMG JA STOP IT WITH THE NONSENSE!!!!!!!!! Niga lookin like he havin a seizure in the video, its been over for JA for quite some time – no point of trying to come back…. RIP
wow….almost don’t know what to say.
hhhmmmmmmm….let’s see….
WACK!
ja could do a lot better if he’s tryin to go out with a bang.
his flow and lyrics are so 2000
DIS IS PURE BULLSHIT I SMELL PUSSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
how is he throwing shots at jay
garbage!!!!
Damn…I’m slow. I wonder why 50 called Wayne a whore and said that he’s do a song with anybody. Ja Rule is that “anybody”. Damn 50, still bitter at Ja? At any rate…this shit is garbage.
weezy killed this song, his verse is sick
b real – I should of been more clear, my bad. No shots at Jay in this song, it was just a general comment after the different freestyles he’s been dropping about “old rappers,” etc. And of course him saying shit about he the best rapper alive.
“Life is but a beach chair. Chea… Chea!”
i like ja and all but he knows he has to come a lot harder than that to come bac big and ja needs to come big quick cause based on the video the checks he was getting from bac when he was hot is running out and wayne is doin his thing ppl need 2 stop hatin wayne bites jay and jay bit biggie but either way they got skills ppl need to quit and get over it
real talk, the song is wack
Video Failed
I know this is random but Ja looks like he smells good…lol Its weird but wotever. Vids ite.
RealtalkNY= hater
ur fucking sick in the head^^^^^^^^^^^^GO KILLYOSELF
Ja and Wayne tore the house down with this song last night
how both these boys get caught on gun charges in the same night (seperate incidents)
Beat sounds good but they’re week on it. JA give it up. This beat should of been given to Busta!!!
SAY MY NIGGA WEEZY WRECKED THAT HOE!! HANDZ DOWN!! SHTT JA WAZ IIGHT I GUESS!! BUT TRILL TALK “”50 CENT AKA IM TELLIN”” NEEDZ 2 STOP WIT ALL THAT HATIN SHYT!! I HEARD HIM GETTIN AT WAYNE.. THAT NIGGA BETTA CHILL THA FUC OUT BE4 WAYNE END THAT NIGGA CAREER LIKE 50 ENDED JA RULES LOL.. CAUSE WAYNE COULD GET ANYBODY OUT OF G-UNIT!!! ANYONE!! TRUST!!!
Nobody on this board can think for they selves, if realtalk talks shit about something everyone gotta suck his dick, STOP HATING REALTALK, THATS WHY YOU HAVEN’T BLOWN UP YET, CUZ U CAN’T KEP UR SHIT NEUTRAL, smh.
how can I put this nicely….TRASH
i wont feelin it at 1st but dis is crazy i like it n wayne did his thang
the beat is hard but they didn’t do nothin wit it though wat a waste
lmao that Nigga weezy on every thing we might catch him on a country track with the dixi chicks for there come back!
Let Ja live, cuz I KNOW everyone on this board was bouncing they head to ja before 50 came out and used the nigga to get famous. I’ve never in my life bought a ja disc (prolly never will) but yall are some real dicksuckas.
DAMMMN, I DONT KNOW IF IT’S JUST ME, BUT IT SEEMS LIKE REALTALK GOTTA HATE ON EVERYTHING WEEZYS ON! WHAT THE FUCK? DO YOUR THING N GET OFF WEEZYS DICK YA DIG! I AINT GON FRONT, THE TRACK AINT THAT HOT, BUT UR BOY WEEZY MADE IT SOUNDS AIGHT! SO GIVE BOTH OF THEM SOME PROPS, AND PLZ STOP FUCKIN HATIN ON WEEZY! YEAH IM TALKIN TO REAL TALK!
Say what u want, Wayne is the hottest rapper out and he got the king midas touch. 50 dissed wayne to generate buzz for his garbage album comin out. Clearly he see weezy buzzin and want some of that.
I dont like Ja rule…..but this song is HOT….CUS WAYNE Killed that shit……stop hattn on wayne…damn people….get off da niggaz nutz……give props when its due….
I like Ja, but this song don’t go hard enough for no comeback. He gonna have to come better. His flow is definately still stuck in them “holla, holla” days. Ja is nice, and I know he could do better. He just gotta modernize, and polish his style a little more. But he definately got skills. Wayne’s verse was alright, he kind of saved the song.
Man stop hatin on Ja! The song is hot. Point blank!!! Yall act like he fell off cause he stop making good music. No he fell off cause 50 told yall to stop liking him. If you gon be hip hop fans be true. Yall can’t tell me the “Wonderful” & “New York” joint weren’t hot from his last album. This “Uh Oh” joint is a banger with or without Weezy. Just give the man his props the song is hot. He do need to push his album back to October to avoid the 50 and Kanye release.
fuck this haters ,this shit is fire,ja is the shit and the cd the mirror will get respect,the video is original ,no hoes no cars only streets, this is mad fresh
this song is traaash both them niggas song lame
LOL @ anyone who thinks that song is any good. No one who is over the age of 10 and knows anything about hip hop likes that garbage.
JA rULE NOOOOO!, weezy was iight on that “ballin…not pickin up the dribble” was nice. But fu k both of them get Common July 31, Kanye Sept. 11!!!!!!!!!
will all got to say is that da hook is nice but i still think ja is whack his bars on the song where whack like and as far as him selling albums he’s going to go triple plastic
song is far from hot.
weezy delivers another verse that niggas gonna be quoting until his next feature.
not me.
the song is trash and the video is even worse…ja need to quit he is not coming back, dude is a joke, nobody takes him seriously, its over b let is go
i live it i think its a good come back keep doin ya thing babe
CURTIS SEPT 11TH
I mean i like it lol ^^^^^
wtf is wayne doing gettin on ja’s track. ja is dun man he so wackkk man. wayne shuld stay away.
he will sell 5 records in his first week if he is saying that his first single its too week and childish and they ar all over like amutures JA you better do something better i will never buy you cd hahahahhahhahha
this is fucking good I didnt expect this, ja rule is fire, he is better than almost everybody now, offcourse including that pop artist 50 cent hahah i will get that shit just because is fire fesh and i always liked jas music
this shit is all over my head i like it a lot ja rule is back
LMAO ALL THESE NIGGAS CLAIMING THIS IS HOT, EITHER WORK FOR MURDER INC OR HATE 50….I DONT KNO HOW CAN ANYONE CLAIM THIS IS HOT, SHIT IS PURE GARBAGE AND VIDEO IS PURE TRASH
who is JA fack ass wannabe 2pac hahahahahaha
number 1 bitchessssssssssssssssssssssssss…………………….
me no likey
and 50 cent says”2whores fuck em i get money”
ja got his swagger back!
The funniest thing about this song is that this Weezy F. Baby (AKA Weezy Is Fuc*ing Baby) thinks he can f*ck with Jay Z. You’re catchy bro, roll with it… but dont take subliminal shots at Jay. His DNA in your music, mothafu@*a you stupid? Ether him Jay, Ether him. Teach these dudes a lesson. Chea!
OMG JA STOP IT WITH THE NONSENSE!!!!!!!!! Niga lookin like he havin a seizure in the video, its been over for JA for quite some time – no point of trying to come back…. RIP
wow….almost don’t know what to say.
hhhmmmmmmm….let’s see….
WACK!
ja could do a lot better if he’s tryin to go out with a bang.
his flow and lyrics are so 2000
DIS IS PURE BULLSHIT I SMELL PUSSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
how is he throwing shots at jay
garbage!!!!
Damn…I’m slow. I wonder why 50 called Wayne a whore and said that he’s do a song with anybody. Ja Rule is that “anybody”. Damn 50, still bitter at Ja? At any rate…this shit is garbage.
weezy killed this song, his verse is sick
b real – I should of been more clear, my bad. No shots at Jay in this song, it was just a general comment after the different freestyles he’s been dropping about “old rappers,” etc. And of course him saying shit about he the best rapper alive.
“Life is but a beach chair. Chea… Chea!”
i like ja and all but he knows he has to come a lot harder than that to come bac big and ja needs to come big quick cause based on the video the checks he was getting from bac when he was hot is running out and wayne is doin his thing ppl need 2 stop hatin wayne bites jay and jay bit biggie but either way they got skills ppl need to quit and get over it
real talk, the song is wack
Video Failed
I know this is random but Ja looks like he smells good…lol Its weird but wotever. Vids ite.
RealtalkNY= hater
ur fucking sick in the head^^^^^^^^^^^^GO KILLYOSELF
Ja and Wayne tore the house down with this song last night
how both these boys get caught on gun charges in the same night (seperate incidents)
Beat sounds good but they’re week on it. JA give it up. This beat should of been given to Busta!!!
SAY MY NIGGA WEEZY WRECKED THAT HOE!! HANDZ DOWN!! SHTT JA WAZ IIGHT I GUESS!! BUT TRILL TALK “”50 CENT AKA IM TELLIN”” NEEDZ 2 STOP WIT ALL THAT HATIN SHYT!! I HEARD HIM GETTIN AT WAYNE.. THAT NIGGA BETTA CHILL THA FUC OUT BE4 WAYNE END THAT NIGGA CAREER LIKE 50 ENDED JA RULES LOL.. CAUSE WAYNE COULD GET ANYBODY OUT OF G-UNIT!!! ANYONE!! TRUST!!!
Nobody on this board can think for they selves, if realtalk talks shit about something everyone gotta suck his dick, STOP HATING REALTALK, THATS WHY YOU HAVEN’T BLOWN UP YET, CUZ U CAN’T KEP UR SHIT NEUTRAL, smh.
how can I put this nicely….TRASH
i wont feelin it at 1st but dis is crazy i like it n wayne did his thang
the beat is hard but they didn’t do nothin wit it though wat a waste
lmao that Nigga weezy on every thing we might catch him on a country track with the dixi chicks for there come back!
Let Ja live, cuz I KNOW everyone on this board was bouncing they head to ja before 50 came out and used the nigga to get famous. I’ve never in my life bought a ja disc (prolly never will) but yall are some real dicksuckas.
DAMMMN, I DONT KNOW IF IT’S JUST ME, BUT IT SEEMS LIKE REALTALK GOTTA HATE ON EVERYTHING WEEZYS ON! WHAT THE FUCK? DO YOUR THING N GET OFF WEEZYS DICK YA DIG! I AINT GON FRONT, THE TRACK AINT THAT HOT, BUT UR BOY WEEZY MADE IT SOUNDS AIGHT! SO GIVE BOTH OF THEM SOME PROPS, AND PLZ STOP FUCKIN HATIN ON WEEZY! YEAH IM TALKIN TO REAL TALK!
Say what u want, Wayne is the hottest rapper out and he got the king midas touch. 50 dissed wayne to generate buzz for his garbage album comin out. Clearly he see weezy buzzin and want some of that.
I dont like Ja rule…..but this song is HOT….CUS WAYNE Killed that shit……stop hattn on wayne…damn people….get off da niggaz nutz……give props when its due….
I like Ja, but this song don’t go hard enough for no comeback. He gonna have to come better. His flow is definately still stuck in them “holla, holla” days. Ja is nice, and I know he could do better. He just gotta modernize, and polish his style a little more. But he definately got skills. Wayne’s verse was alright, he kind of saved the song.
Man stop hatin on Ja! The song is hot. Point blank!!! Yall act like he fell off cause he stop making good music. No he fell off cause 50 told yall to stop liking him. If you gon be hip hop fans be true. Yall can’t tell me the “Wonderful” & “New York” joint weren’t hot from his last album. This “Uh Oh” joint is a banger with or without Weezy. Just give the man his props the song is hot. He do need to push his album back to October to avoid the 50 and Kanye release.
fuck this haters ,this shit is fire,ja is the shit and the cd the mirror will get respect,the video is original ,no hoes no cars only streets, this is mad fresh
this song is traaash both them niggas song lame
LOL @ anyone who thinks that song is any good. No one who is over the age of 10 and knows anything about hip hop likes that garbage.
JA rULE NOOOOO!, weezy was iight on that “ballin…not pickin up the dribble” was nice. But fu k both of them get Common July 31, Kanye Sept. 11!!!!!!!!!
will all got to say is that da hook is nice but i still think ja is whack his bars on the song where whack like and as far as him selling albums he’s going to go triple plastic
song is far from hot.
weezy delivers another verse that niggas gonna be quoting until his next feature.
not me.
the song is trash and the video is even worse…ja need to quit he is not coming back, dude is a joke, nobody takes him seriously, its over b let is go
i live it i think its a good come back keep doin ya thing babe
CURTIS SEPT 11TH
I mean i like it lol ^^^^^
wtf is wayne doing gettin on ja’s track. ja is dun man he so wackkk man. wayne shuld stay away.
he will sell 5 records in his first week if he is saying that his first single its too week and childish and they ar all over like amutures JA you better do something better i will never buy you cd hahahahhahhahha
this is fucking good I didnt expect this, ja rule is fire, he is better than almost everybody now, offcourse including that pop artist 50 cent hahah i will get that shit just because is fire fesh and i always liked jas music
this shit is all over my head i like it a lot ja rule is back
LMAO ALL THESE NIGGAS CLAIMING THIS IS HOT, EITHER WORK FOR MURDER INC OR HATE 50….I DONT KNO HOW CAN ANYONE CLAIM THIS IS HOT, SHIT IS PURE GARBAGE AND VIDEO IS PURE TRASH
who is JA fack ass wannabe 2pac hahahahahaha