Getty Image

Ja Rule is back in the spotlight but probably not in the way he’d hoped. Thanks to two different documentaries about the Fyre Festival, Ja has again come under scrutiny for his role in the festival, which scammed hundred of young adults in 2017 with the promise of an island paradise music festival. While Ja’s partner Billy McFarland takes much of the blame in the two films, Ja is seen in the film taking credit for the “vision” of the fest, which he finally apologized for in a small way on Instagram.

Ja posted a still from the Netflix documentary of MaryAnne Rolle, the Bahamian woman who helped arrange workers for the Fest, only to empty her savings paying them when Fyre’s check for their services never came. In the caption, he directed some attention her, writing: “My heart goes out to this lovely lady… MaryAnne Rolle we’ve never met but I’m devastated that something that was meant to be amazing, turn out to be such a disaster and hurt so many ppl… SORRY to anyone who has been negatively effected by the festival.”

Initially, Ja met the deluge of negative feedback online with gruff defiance, but it appears the real impact of the people affected by the fest has hurt.