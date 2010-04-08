Jadakiss – Til It Falls Down
Off the, “The Champ is Here Part 3,” mixtape.
via UHTN
“Bitches that fucked everybody turned into fake dikes” lol
Rep Seven City !!
Hopefully he puts that verse he was supposed to have done for Fab on this.
“The bloods on Rikers Island waitin to cut you”
Throwin shots at Weezy?
THE CHAMP IS HERE
This could be a radio banger but it won’t ,because soulja boy and Young Money will get 18889898989 spins this summer on repeat. Fuck the music industry
@Daddy true say he throwing shots at weezy
JADA
About the shot at Weezy thing, didnt Jada and Wayne make a song together called “Death Wish”?…I thought they were cool…just saying
why would he take shots at weezy!?.yall kids love some drama lol…and if u listen to the verse it’s not a dis at all its real everyday shit
I never heard anybody from the lox throw subliminals at anyway, if they had beef, you knew who they was talking bout so i don’t believe the taking shots a weezy. Besides, he dont need to cuz the hood fuck wit jada more than weezy anyway. btw the track is good
Hot! Props.
i coulda swore jadakiss was in waynes video pop bottles.
