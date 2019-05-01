Getty Image

Kanye West famously has a lot of professional interests: Aside from his music, he also enjoys fashion, architecture, and now, he’s readying to make his first major foray into television. It’s being reported that Showtime has ordered a script for Omniverse, “a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception” that will be executive produced by West. Additionally, the show is also set to star Jaden Smith, portraying a younger version of West in an alternate reality.

Smith is also set to executive produce, alongside Scooter Braun, James Shin, Scott Manson, and Miguel Melendez. Smith, of course, has a relatively fleshed out IMDB page. In recent years, he was one of the stars of the Netflix series The Get Down, and he had a starring voice role in the Ezra Koenig-created animated Netflix series Neo Yokio. As a child, he co-starred alongside his father Will Smith in The Pursuit Of Happyness.

Meanwhile, Kanye is less experienced in film and television, although notably, he worked on a pilot for MTV in 2008, titled Alligator Boots, which was described as “hip-hop meets the Muppets.” As far as projects that made it to air, Kanye had a cameo in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and he recently gave his first on-camera interview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.