Chicago soul singer Jamila Woods has come a long way since collaborating with Chance The Rapper on “Sunday Candy” and “Blessings.” She dropped her debut album, HEAVN, after those songs came out, and now she’s ready to share her second record: She just announced that Legacy! Legacy! will be released on May 10 via Jagjaguwar. She also shared a video for the boisterous “Zora,” which Woods said is about “not allowing your identity to be put in a box”:

“My weaponry is my energy… An antidote for the feeling of being judged on first glance. A salve for when people think they know you better than you know yourself. It’s about refusing to be essentialized and not allowing your identity to be put in a box. You contain multitudes. You are ever-evolving. A song to get free from stereotypes and assumptions, inspired by the writing of Zora Neale-Hurston.”

Director Vincent Martell also says of the video, “In our society, a black body unapologetically taking up space is revolutionary in itself. Jamila goes even further by rocking out to a song named after Zora Neale-Hurston in a library filled with hundred of thousands of pieces of black literature. The production is a celebration of black people living in their essence and that undeniable energy transmits on camera.”

Watch the “Zora” video above.

Legacy! Legacy! is out 5/10 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.