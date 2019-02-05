Jamila Woods Announces ‘Legacy! Legacy!’ And Frees Herself From Stereotypes On ‘Zora’

02.05.19 1 hour ago

Chicago soul singer Jamila Woods has come a long way since collaborating with Chance The Rapper on “Sunday Candy” and “Blessings.” She dropped her debut album, HEAVN, after those songs came out, and now she’s ready to share her second record: She just announced that Legacy! Legacy! will be released on May 10 via Jagjaguwar. She also shared a video for the boisterous “Zora,” which Woods said is about “not allowing your identity to be put in a box”:

“My weaponry is my energy… An antidote for the feeling of being judged on first glance. A salve for when people think they know you better than you know yourself. It’s about refusing to be essentialized and not allowing your identity to be put in a box. You contain multitudes. You are ever-evolving. A song to get free from stereotypes and assumptions, inspired by the writing of Zora Neale-Hurston.”

Director Vincent Martell also says of the video, “In our society, a black body unapologetically taking up space is revolutionary in itself. Jamila goes even further by rocking out to a song named after Zora Neale-Hurston in a library filled with hundred of thousands of pieces of black literature. The production is a celebration of black people living in their essence and that undeniable energy transmits on camera.”

Watch the “Zora” video above.

Legacy! Legacy! is out 5/10 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSJamila WoodsLegacy! Legacy!Zora

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 4 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 15 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP