Happy V-DAY 💖 #JanetJacksonFanAppreciationDay

There was mixed reaction to Justin Timberlake’s recent Super Bowl halftime performance – and it wasn’t just about his use of Prince’s image. Many people — including the Jackson family — weren’t happy with him performing at all considering the controversy that occurred in 2004 between him and Janet Jackson. Jackson has seen her career suffer since the “wardrobe malfunction” in which Timberlake inadvertently exposed her breast, while Timberlake laughed about it at the next week’s Grammys and continued to ascend. That disparity is what compelled her fans to make February 4 not just Super Bowl Sunday, but #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

Social feeds were filled with her fans posting her music, sharing recollections of her , and overall celebrating her iconic career. The moment wasn’t lost on Janet, who decided to use Valentines Day to speak to the people she loves the most – her fans.

“You have no idea how much I love you,” she said in an Instagram post. I want to thank you for the support and the love that you’re always showing me. I appreciate you…and I love you so much.” She then wished her fans a Happy Valentines Day. It was a nice gesture of reciprocation to the people who decided to show her love on a day that probably always brings back annoying memories for the singer.