Janet Jackson Thanks All Of Her Fans For Their Recent #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

#Janet Jackson
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Happy V-DAY 💖 #JanetJacksonFanAppreciationDay

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

There was mixed reaction to Justin Timberlake’s recent Super Bowl halftime performance – and it wasn’t just about his use of Prince’s image. Many people — including the Jackson family — weren’t happy with him performing at all considering the controversy that occurred in 2004 between him and Janet Jackson. Jackson has seen her career suffer since the “wardrobe malfunction” in which Timberlake inadvertently exposed her breast, while Timberlake laughed about it at the next week’s Grammys and continued to ascend. That disparity is what compelled her fans to make February 4 not just Super Bowl Sunday, but #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

Social feeds were filled with her fans posting her music, sharing recollections of her , and overall celebrating her iconic career. The moment wasn’t lost on Janet, who decided to use Valentines Day to speak to the people she loves the most – her fans.

“You have no idea how much I love you,” she said in an Instagram post. I want to thank you for the support and the love that you’re always showing me. I appreciate you…and I love you so much.” She then wished her fans a Happy Valentines Day. It was a nice gesture of reciprocation to the people who decided to show her love on a day that probably always brings back annoying memories for the singer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Janet Jackson
TAGSjanet jackson

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP